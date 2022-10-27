Simple pleasures.
This morning, I needed a bookmark … so I made a bookmark. No, not just a torn sheet or paper towel, but an honest-to-goodness glorious bookmark.
Every time I look at it, I smile.
It’s made of heavy cardboard and then painted with melted beeswax that has been pigmented. Because the cardboard is porous, it accepts the wax really well and once fused with a bit of heat (I used an embossing heat gun), it has a beautiful luster and smooth sheen.
That sounds innovative, doesn’t it? It felt that way as I took my time and glossed up this broken strip of discarded box.
Truth be told, the process is ancient. First century, as a matter of fact. The Egyptians and Greeks used melted wax to create portraits painted on wooden panels that would then fit delicately atop the wrappings in mummy cases. The paintings still exist with very little deterioration or fading. War ships were often painted this way, too, because the wax is impervious to moisture.
Now it’s called encaustic painting (though it’s definitely not caustic), which stems from the Greek word “enkostikos,” which means to burn in. That has become my passion of late because who doesn’t love smelling beeswax and playing with fire? But I digress.
It would’ve been just as cool simply decorated with markers or even pencils.
When I saw the strips of cardboard laying about, I knew I didn’t want to throw them out. Each week, we take our trash to the waste receptacle and I always feel a bit sad to toss so much cardboard into its spot, even for recycling. I never took many art classes when I was growing up, but it just seems we’re missing a lot of creative opportunities, aren’t we?
Our kids know this. Who hasn’t watched a toddler more interested in the box in which a present arrived than the gift itself? Remember those massive refrigerator boxes that became forts or robots or sleds in the snow? One year when we were serving at a camp for families who have children with cancer, a night was dedicated for an outdoor movie. It was a blast taking cardboard boxes and decorating them like mini cars then watching the kids climb inside for their very own drive-in movie experience.
We’ve gotten a little trigger happy when it comes to discarding stuff. How often do we actually slow down and make time for play, not with expensive phones and electronics and elaborate plastic toys, but just simple repurposed trash?
I don’t just mean kids. Adults can doodle, too. It’s good for the soul.
I’ll always remember attending a church service where poverty-stricken kids were visiting from another country. With the guidance of a man who refused to give up on them, they had taken discarded cardboard and items found in the heaps of trash where they lived and had pieced together musical instruments that could actually be played.
That little ragtag band and its ingenuity moved me in a way that few things have since.
Now I’m feeling the urge to grab another box and see what emerges. Bookmark my words, it’ll simply be fun.
Cheryl Lewis lives in Watertown and has won top awards writing for newspapers in Alabama and Georgia. She can be reached at cheryl@almostfirewood.com.(By the way, my chili from last week tasted fantastic, but the coveted toilet trophy went home with a young chef. Congrats, Maverick!)