Ever been in the right place at the right time and it changed your life?
Five years ago, we were new to a community on the other side of the country and as I went around exploring, I stumbled upon a woodworking store. I’ve always been that girl who would prefer roaming the aisles of Home Depot (“What does THIS do?!”) to shopping for clothes in a mall, so it intrigued me, and I went in.
Explaining that I’d been buying wooden bowls for décor and would sure love to learn how to make them myself, I was delighted — and surprised — to be introduced to the first lathe I’d ever seen.
Somehow, I’d imagined creating bowls from fallen timber would involve whittling and chipping away with manual chisels. Instead, I was led to a machine that spins whatever is attached to it — think a log rotating at 700rpm toward your head! Sharp gouges are used to shape the wood into countless variations of functional and artistic items.
Intrigued, I asked about classes or local mentors who might be willing to teach me. Shooing me out of the store, they said they couldn’t give out personal information, but that clubs might be helpful. Sitting in my car in the parking lot, I quickly searched online for woodturning (a word also new to me) clubs. Much to my delight, I discovered the monthly meeting for the local club was to be held in an hour just 30 minutes down the road!
Some things just seem meant to be.
I showed up at the club meeting and discovered that I was the only girl amongst 100 old guys, other than wives serving refreshments in the kitchen. Dutifully, I sat in the front row watching, mesmerized, as a demonstrator showed that month’s lesson: how to turn a pen.
After that ended, an announcement was made to members that more adults were needed for a student-training program held each Friday in an area high school. “You don’t have to be a great turner,” they said. “We just need one adult per student, and you can learn with them if you need.”
Well, what could be more perfect for me?? I joined the club on the spot and volunteered to “teach” — on the same day I’d first seen a lathe! You might say it grabbed me and wouldn’t let go. Soon I was accumulating used equipment from thoughtful club members and mentors.
A new friend’s dad, now 90 years old, is a woodturner and said I was welcome to drop in anytime. Though he had taught himself and didn’t feel that he was a teacher, he allowed me to peer over his shoulder and try the occasional technique. His work is beautiful, and I was eager to learn. Soon I was spending five hours a day for at least eight weeks in their garage. Along the way, Andy and his wife, Mary, became family to me and my husband, Jim.
Before dawn, I’d jump out of bed and rush down to my makeshift shop to see what the lathe and timber would yield each day; my husband would force me to come inside late each night. Within a year, I was vice president of another woodturning club in the area and president the year after that.
More women began to fill in the ranks alongside me and I gradually became friends with professional turners who are nationally and internationally known. One, John Jordan, lives just down the road from here. I’ve never known a group of people so giving and generous with their time, knowledge and encouragement as woodturners!
Now I teach various lessons to worldwide audiences and the thrill has not worn off. I’ve begun fusing pigmented beeswax, an ancient art form known as encaustic painting, to woodturned forms and teaching that too. Later this month, the international gathering of woodturners, hosted by the American Association of Woodturners, will take place in Chattanooga. There are lots of demonstrations and it’s like drinking from a firehose but is such a great way to explore woodturning.
Just today, electricians showed up at our home to install the power I’ll need to run my new shop in Watertown. I can hardly wait for my lathe to be delivered, so I can resume crafting cool stuff from what was almost firewood! Watching a bowl emerge with the hidden grain patterns and distinctive life stories of fallen trees never fails to mesmerize me.
Bowls and art are waiting to be made and I’m eager to make them. Who wants to learn?
Cheryl Lewis lives in Watertown and previously wrote for newspapers in Alabama and Georgia, as well as Ladies Home Journal magazine. She is a professional book editor and teaches woodturning and art around the country. She can be reached at cheryl@almostfirewood.com. She’d love to hear from you!