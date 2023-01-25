Ever heard of Travel + Leisure magazine? Well, they’ve heard of us … and so have a majority of their readers.
Each month, more than 16 million travelers are reached by the publication and its many arteries. Of the countless cities in the United States, Nashville has recently been ranked No. 15 on T+L’s annual “World’s Best Awards” survey, with hundreds of thousands of voters chiming in.
To some, that may mean just the usual hot spots of downtown and partying on Broadway have merit. As locals, we know that there is way more to the equation. Like a delicious Thanksgiving meal, sometimes the side dishes are what make everyone salivate. What would gathering with family for the annual feast be without mashed potatoes and Aunt Betty’s famous ambrosia?
Just in Wilson County alone, there are 10 incorporated cities and towns. Sure, most people are familiar with Lebanon, Mt. Juliet and Watertown, but there’s also Gladeville, Green Hill, Greenvale, Norene, Rural Hill, Statesville and Tuckers Crossroads.
I’ll bet you thought I’d stop there.
Nope! There are LOTS more populated places in Wilson County. Anyone who hails from our fair county knows there’s also Adams Grove, Bairds Mill, Beckwith, Belinda City, Bellwood, Cainsville, Cairo Bend, Caravelle, Cedar Grove, Centerville, Cherry Valley, Clearview, Commerce, Cottage Home, Creekmont, Denny Hills, Doaks Crossroads, East Point, Egan, Flat Rock, Forktown, Georgemere, Greenlawn, Greenwood, Harbor View, Highland Heights, Hillview, Holloway, Hunters Point, Hunters Store, Hurricane, Indian Lake Farms, Jackson Hollow, Laguardo, Langford Cove, Lankford Farms, Leemans Corner, Leeville, Liberty Hill, Linwood, Lynn Christie, Major, Maple Hill, Martha, Monticello, Moreland Farms, Mount Vernon, Nonaville, Oakland, Oakmont, Pleasant Grove, Prosperity, Round Top, Saint Johns, Saulsbury, Settlers Knob, Sherrilltown, Shop Springs, Silver Springs, Springmont, Suggs Creek, Taylorsville, Vesta, Vine, West End Heights and Woodlake.
Whew! Did I neglect to mention any?
It’s hard for me to say which of these communities is Grandma’s pride and joy and which is the turkey butt that each of my siblings will race to hide under the mashed potatoes on someone’s plate come November, but you can be sure all are special in their own right.
Could the favorite be Martha, which is actually contained within the City of Lebanon, where I’m guessing the cooking is mighty fine? Or perhaps Norene, her nearby cousin in Watertown? Maybe it’s Georgemere, closer to Hermitage.
I’m certain of one thing: No one who lives around here needed a survey to know this is the absolute best place to live.
I hope some of those who decide to travel to Nashville will stop by Wilson County to enjoy some of our “fun-loving spirit, delicious regional cuisine” (I guess they mean vittles) and “historic sites.”
They’ll call it vacation; we call it home.
Cheryl Lewis lives in Watertown and has won top awards writing for newspapers in Alabama and Georgia. She can be reached at cheryl@almostfirewood.com. What’s your favorite town in a town?