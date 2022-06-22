Is anyone else feeling overwhelmed?
Sweltering heat. Soaring gas prices. Expensive mortgage/rent/childcare/groceries/pet care/medicine/you name it. Shrinking bank balance. Pressing deadlines. COVID in the family.
Sure, I have some first-world problems tossed into the mix: The pool we inherited when we bought this house is turning green; we just can’t seem to figure out the chemical balance. The garden is full of weeds; truth be told they are the only things there not dying in the heat. My weight keeps climbing and my spirits falling. I’m constantly exhausted and drowsy.
In other words, it’s not hard to create a long list of reasons to feel miserable. It takes more of a conscious effort to choose gratitude right now. OK so here’s my list:
I’m not the one with COVID (yet).
I’m typing this on a laptop that I own. While using Wi-Fi in my home. Which I sort of own along with my husband and the bank. It’s cooled with A/C that is functioning during a heat wave.
Wow. Already I’m reminded that I am profoundly lucky! There was a time in my life, decades ago now, when those basic accomplishments seemed unreachable. I remember so clearly wondering how I was going to get my kids to school two miles away when there was no way I could find enough coins in the house to add enough fuel for the car.
I can recall hiding under my desk … literally … in my home because the repo guy was banging on the door to come get my car. I would eventually short sale that house into bankruptcy.
We’re not supposed to admit such things.
Once seven years passed, it fell from my financial record, so I’m supposed to stuff it as a dark secret into the sordid past, right? I’ve been dedicated and intentional, so my credit rating is nearly perfect now. Those desperate times are part of my history, though, and I’m well aware that plenty of people are weathering those same tough challenges as we speak. It’s a time of fear for many and important that they know they’re not alone.
When you see yourself only through the lens of failure, it’s nearly impossible to put another foot forward. I had a counselor friend during those tough times who asked, “What’s the worst that could happen?” Then she took me down the rabbit hole of potential loss.
“I might lose my job.”
And then what would happen?
“I could lose the house.”
And then?
“I might end up homeless.”
So?
“I might live under a bridge.”
And?
“I guess I’d be part of a community with other homeless people.”
Would I die? Maybe. But probably not. She showed me that every step in life presents new choices — and choices bring opportunities to rise or fall. Letting fear rule me was not helping; I could at any time choose instead to climb toward gratitude. The years between then and now have included such incredible blessings that it seems I’m in a different lifetime, one far from the worst struggles I faced.
I’m still that girl, though. Sad sometimes, occasionally afraid. I try to intentionally choose joy in these moments, because that seems to bring me closer to more of it. It worked before and it can work again. That mantra kept me going during the toughest climbs while backpacking on the Pacific Crest Trail: “I’ve done it before; I can do it again.” Then onward I would walk.
When you look at someone who is constantly smiling, don’t assume that they have no fear or pain. Perhaps their gratitude is a choice.
It’s the first step toward surviving… and in time even thriving.
Cheryl Lewis lives in Watertown and previously wrote for newspapers in Alabama and Georgia, as well as Ladies Home Journal magazine. She is a professional book editor and teaches woodturning and art around the country. She can be reached at cheryl@almostfirewood.com. She’d love to hear from you!