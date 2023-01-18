Ever thought about the things that we routinely toss into the trash? That discarded tube of cardboard then becomes someone else’s problem, right? Into the plastic bag it goes, then added to the plastic bin outside, hauled to the curb for pickup, heaved into the mire inside the trash truck, fuel and fumes all the way to the dump.
Even if we drive our rejects to the landfill ourselves, the end is the same — a whole lot of waste, and I don’t just mean literally.
It’s also plenty of wasted potential.
I guess I’m partial to the t.p. rolls because I’ve been collecting them for years. (If the thought that they might somehow become contaminated disturbs you, fine, paper towel and aluminum foil rolls are essentially the same product and can be cut down to size if you’re going to use them for something small.)
My favorite re-use?
Those tangles that occur to cords when you store electrical items never have to happen! Instead, just fold the cords into tidy loops that can be easily tucked inside cardboard rolls and, voila! No more frustration while struggling with snarled cords.
They’re useful in the art room, too. I learned a new technique during an artist residency last fall and have had fun making dolls ever since. After clamping one end of the roll (even with something as simple as tape), my mentor then used plaster bandages to wrap the cardboard. Once dry, it was easy to paint and decorate into art objects (that she sells for a lot of money).
Not feeling artistic?
There are lots of other options. Did you know that you can close one end and then fill the resulting form with dirt for planting seeds? In the spring, you’ll be all set to drop into the earth as a biodegradable cup with seedlings.
I’ve also seen where fishing line is run through a paper towel tube, then the outside of the tube is slathered with peanut butter and rolled in birdseed. Now you have instant birdfeeders to be hung from tree branches. (I’m told the fear that peanut butter might cause bird beaks to be stuck together is an ungrounded myth.)
Still not convinced? Never fear … there are lots more ideas.
If you shred paper towel rolls and soak them in water, they’ll turn into a wonderful puddle of mush. Strain that, then dump into a bowl. Take another bowl and press it firmly into the first one. It’ll take a while, but that will eventually dry completely.
Separate the two bowls and what’s left between them is a cardboard bowl. You can paint it in cheerful colors if you want. Now you have a place to store paper clips, rubber bands, or more rolls that are waiting to be transformed. Haha, see?
Endless possibilities.
Stuff your dryer lint into soon-to-be-tossed rolls and twist the ends, then store them in a bucket near your backyard fire pit. Instant fire starter!
I’ve even found that I can solve the dilemma of perpetually creased-at-the-knee slacks when all I have is a regular coat hanger. If you slice a paper towel cardboard roll lengthwise, it can easily be slipped along the length of a hanger to ease the fold of your hanging pants. If the cardboard slips off, just secure it with a couple of strips of tape.
In a pinch, leftover rolls can even be a lifesaver when things get a little dull.
Want to create a morning of musical play with your favorite toddler (or teenage son, haha)? Close one end of the tube with tape, drop in a few beans and then close the other. Quick and easy canastas. Tie a few together and make a quick xylophone. Be sure to have a few pots and spoons handy to complete your ensemble with drums.
Let’s face it: toilet paper and paper towels eventually run out, but resourceful ideas of what to do next never do!
Cheryl Lewis lives in Watertown and can be reached at cheryl@almostfirewood.com. She’d love to hear what you salvage that has yielded fun and creativity!