Ever wake up, in that snoozy state of the last moments between sleep and awareness, and experience an epiphany?
I don’t typically remember my dreams, and sometimes that feels frustrating. There are times when I want to hold onto what I’m feeling when I wake up; I want to remember details.
That doesn’t work, though, does it? Dream specifics slip away as effortlessly as a rainbow that dissipates just as we’re racing to snag a picture.
This morning I had a dream so vivid that it is still locked into clarity: I was able to stand at heaven’s door and chat with my boy.
Amazing, right?
What’s strange about that is my son lives in Atlanta and is doing well building his career, enjoying his life.
Every mom with children knows, though, that there is a little boy or girl that they miss. This is true even when their kids are alive and thriving as adults.
It may be the memory of moments where we rocked them gently to sleep, holding them against us, our heartbeats rhythmically in sync. I remember feeling heady connection with my infant daughter as she held my face in her hands while she drifted off. Or perhaps we’d love to recapture our kids’ joyful laughter as they raced with sheer happiness to wrap their tiny arms around our knees.
Life just doesn’t get any better than that.
In 2014, I had a dream that took me back to one of those ever-so-memorable hugs and a smile still lights me inside when I think of it.
In my dream, I was standing in a basement looking at art supplies when the door opened, and my son came bounding in … as a little boy! He was exactly I recall him back then, only in the dream I was the same age as now. I scooped him up and he was light as a feather and wrapped his arms around my neck with a whole-body hug like he did when he was little.
I can’t adequately describe how amazing it was to get to feel that, again!
I never knew I’d had the last overjoyed hug from him as he was growing and then poof he was in middle school and those precious little-boy hugs were gone. With my dream, I was given the gift of going back and holding my little boy with full awareness that it wouldn’t happen, again. Oh, the appreciation I felt!
I stood there with tears in my eyes while I savored the joyful hug and then, as I lowered him back to the floor, he asked me if I was tired. I just smiled. We held hands to go upstairs and as we were walking up, I wondered if he would be young or old at the top. Then I woke up.
Most beautiful dream ever!
Time marches on, doesn’t it? Our kids don’t stay little and, once they are out the door and into their own worlds, our fierce, exhausting but certain purpose shifts. Truth? We don’t seem to matter much, anymore, so it’s back on our plates to find a new reason to be. Without them, something seems to be missing.
When I woke this morning, I’d had another dream about my son. Again, he was young, but no longer a toddler. We stood there, at heaven’s threshold, enjoying a moment together, chatting comfortably. Though my son’s name is Corey, in the dream I knew him as Thomas.
“I miss you,” I said, as I realized it was time to go. I felt my emotion well up. He just looked beyond me, distracted, not understanding. My first thought was that he didn’t miss me, because I no longer matter. Then something new dawned. It felt like Truth.
He doesn’t miss me, because I’m always there. We’re part of each other, though we’re also separate.
This is true of all of us.
Though so often we spend much of our lives yearning for something or someone we miss, we are all complete and never truly apart.
That’s a dream worth remembering.
