When I move to a new town, usually the first thing I’m excited to do is go get a library card. Yes, I’m that cool. I admit that a visit to the library makes my day.

Back in May, though, our home purchase was kinda whirlwind and so getting my new ID and bookcase filled fell off my radar. This week, I finally made amends and headed to the Watertown library. It’s tough to explain the thrill I felt anticipating my shiny new card.

