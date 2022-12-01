When I move to a new town, usually the first thing I’m excited to do is go get a library card. Yes, I’m that cool. I admit that a visit to the library makes my day.
Back in May, though, our home purchase was kinda whirlwind and so getting my new ID and bookcase filled fell off my radar. This week, I finally made amends and headed to the Watertown library. It’s tough to explain the thrill I felt anticipating my shiny new card.
As I walked in, I overheard a conversation about Zumba lessons offered there.
Really? I was gonna knock two items off my Gotta Do list with one fell swoop! I need exercise and was searching for a place that would welcome someone old and desperately out of shape. Thanks to nature’s idea of a hilarious joke, all of my weight seems determined to relocate to my belly lately. I truly want to take back control of my shape, so I dove into the conversation and asked if I could join.
Fast forward to the next night and there I was, decked out in leggings and a long T-shirt, queuing up with several others to get my boogie on. I worried, of course, because I wouldn’t have the faintest clue of the dance steps.
“I remember when I began,” said Linda Whitley of Brush Creek, chuckling. “I called and asked and when they said it was free, I said I’ll be right there! It took about two classes to not feel lost.”
The benefits, I’m told, far outweigh the initial confusion of unfamiliar dance steps.
“I’ve been coming two months,” said Suzanne Dunn of Alexandria. “I like the exercise and the movement. My balance is getting much better than it was. Plus, the dance moves get you using muscles you don’t use all the time.”
Even the youngest in the room loves it.
“It was a bit weird at first and I found it a little silly and kitsch,” said Lucas Barnard, 17, who has grown up in Watertown. “Then it started to gel. Now I love it!”
Those are the stories that Jimmy Foster, the instructor, loves to hear.
“I started taking Zumba classes from Dianna Laney and Molly Agee at what was the martial arts studio back in 2008,” he said. “I weighed 275 pounds and peaked at 350. I didn’t want to go, but it was maybe 10 minutes before I liked it. As a heavy person, it was the only exercise I’d ever had that was fun. Zumba’s motto is ‘Do what you want to do.’ If you want to go crazy, go crazy … so I did. The key is that you just have to keep moving.
“The pounds started coming off and I got from 270 pounds down to 176,” he recalled. “By then I was instructing nine classes over five days a week. I got so skinny that at 6’3” I had to find the middle ground. I figured you should have protein before class, so I have a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup.”
He continues to be inspired by those around him.
“I wouldn’t be here without Debra Gambrell,” he said, nodding to another class member. “She’s the Bonnie to my Clyde. The same is true of Ms. Pam Wiggins, the head librarian. She kept asking me to start Zumba back up. One day I was in the library and said, ‘There’s a big empty room in the back.’ She said, ‘You know, I was thinking the same thing.’ ”
Classes are four nights a week after the library has closed.
“Sometimes it’s really packed and others not so much,” said Jimmy. “I treat class the same for one as I would for 20. I like to interact and goof off and have fun. I don’t lose sight of the fact that we’re middle aged in a room dancing to hip hop. I tailor it to what we can do. Heck, I walk with a cane and teach Zumba. That’s divine intervention.”
That’s a story for another day.
Cheryl Lewis lives in Watertown and has won top awards writing for newspapers in Alabama and Georgia. She can be reached atcheryl@almostfirewood.com.Free Zumba classes are varying difficulty levels each Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 5:30; space is limited. For more information, call Watertown Library at 615.237.9700.