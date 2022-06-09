It’s a bittuva gentlemen’s agreement, she said, and I was happy to hear it. “No Mow May,” my neighbor said, describing the choice some Wilson County pasture owners make to bypass cutting their fields for a month each spring. “It’s a way to allow the pollinators to do their thing, and the bees and the butterflies and flowers and vegetables are happy.”
It was permission for me to feel better about our fields growing unchecked during our move, which was taking longer to complete than we’d expected. Moving pods, as it turns out, only move when there is someone to move them—and this is the age of labor shortages nationwide. Still, I confess that I’d been chomping at the bit to try out our new (old) zero-turn mower. I don’t know who’s responsible for inventing that wonderful piece of machinery, but it’s a game changer! Equal parts go-kart and tractor, it makes skimming and trimming acreage a morning of extreme fun.
Sure, I know it’s no toy and I’m sure one simple Google search would yield more than enough horrifying accidents to convince me to be afraid — or at least to change out of my flip flops. Other than needing to be seriously respectful of the sun’s strength and the tenderness of my skin, nothing has slowed my enthusiasm for spending hours blazing new trails as June has rushed in and our pastures are finally getting their new haircut.
Well, as it turns out, letting pollinators have their spring fling is not the only thing that has been happening in the fields. Imagine my shock as I was cutting and neared a patch of speckled color tucked into the high grasses. Pausing to remove whatever debris was about to get mown and scattered, I gasped as I realized a tiny fawn was bedded down in nature’s plush blanket.
Terrified at first that I’d already passed over it unaware with the heavy machinery, I felt such relief and awe to see it was healthy and merely using its instincts to stay perfectly still while I was near. That was the end of my cutting for the day, as I didn’t want to traumatize it or its mother, who would surely return that night. A quick call to Walden’s Puddle Wildlife Center of Greater Nashville confirmed that leaving it alone was the right choice, as captivity for recovery is only a last resort.
Since moving back to the countryside, it’s like a blast straight to my childhood in rural Georgia. I’ve never seen so many fireflies in all my life (and holding off on mowing was also giving them a longer window to thrive). Last week, there was talk of meteor showers that might rival any ever seen. I never miss a good show of shooting stars; do you? My husband was more than a bit mortified when I began to fill up our queen-sized air mattress and drag it onto the front lawn. Hey, a girl doesn’t have to be uncomfortable to cowboy camp outdoors, does she?
I laid there happily in my sleeping bag all night, peering into the dark sky for streaks of light. I was rewarded with clear skies and mild temps perfect for sleeping outside, but sleep became the key word as drowsiness kept snuffing out my best attempts to stay awake, lightning bugs drifting through my periphery and into my dreams of go-karts, shooting stars and Bambi frolicking through the fields.
Cheryl Lewis lives in Watertown and previously wrote for newspapers in Alabama and Georgia, as well as Ladies Home Journal magazine. She is a professional book editor and teaches woodturning and art around the country. She can be reached at cheryl@almostfirewood.com. Definitely write her!