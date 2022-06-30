It can be tough to be new in town.
That’s why every letter I receive from readers delights me. I recognize the opportunity to make a new friend and am grateful.
After reading my first column, Christine Belcher of Lebanon wrote that she too enjoys traveling and came to Lebanon to work. After she fell in love with “a fun, terrific man who just happened to be a country boy,” they built a life and family where he grew up.
Those who know Christine well are aware she has weathered more than her share of loss. Victims of a catastrophic car accident, she and her husband suffered debilitating injuries. Wayne passed away last fall and that is often a grief she finds hard to bear.
Her son Cody, a bright light in her life, recently succumbed to cancer in his 30s. Her heartache is immeasurable; her two older sons Bruce and Frank, both of whom live near her, are her comfort in the storm. Their love reminds her why life is still worth living.
Friendship also helps.
When I visited her, she took me down to her garden, using an accessibility ramp and mobility scooter to travel across the rough ground.
“I planted this in Wayne’s honor, so he can see that I did listen,” she said, chuckling. Surrounding her is plenty of evidence that he was a good teacher. Tomatoes, peppers and more are flourishing — while my garden at home is already suffering from neglect. (In my defense, the tall shoots of grass that are quickly dwarfing my vegetables are proving to me that I can, in fact, grow a beautiful lawn, even if it is in the wrong place.)
Christine was quick to share vegetables and I suspect that’s just her nature. She is thoughtful and welcoming. She is also quick to laugh, despite any struggles and sadness she may experience. I love that about her already.
It’s so good to be back in the South. While I have truly enjoyed wonderful neighbors everywhere we’ve lived, there is something especially gracious and kind in Southerners. I’ve always felt lucky to have grown up down here.
Recently, I was fretting because our annual getaway with my husband’s family was rapidly approaching, and I needed a pair of pants hemmed. The local dry cleaners said the lady who does their sewing was out sick, so it seemed I was out of luck.
You may scoff, but I’m all thumbs when it comes to a needle and thread — yes, even a simple task like that. I won’t bore you with the tale of wearing my final home economics project to high school for my grade and getting jabbed with needles right and left. It’s a miracle that I passed. (Hey, when you wear your project, it’s tougher to discover it’s mostly held together with pins, isn’t it? Thank goodness it didn’t fall off me that day!)
When I posted my need for seamstress help on NextDoor, an app that links neighbors, Judith Donegan of Watertown was quick to respond. I was stunned to discover that she’s not a professional, but just nice and willing to help. Soon she was at my home, thread and needle in hand, and we happily chatted away about our lives as she hemmed my pants.
I was blown away!
She too has known loss and yet continues to be incredibly giving. I loved hearing the stories of her grandchildren and grown children.
It’s unlikely I would’ve bumped into either of these wonderful women in our normal routines. One chose to take a chance and write a friendly note and the other meant I had to step out of my comfort zone and ask for help.
Both have yielded new friendships. It’s awesome to be new in this town!
Cheryl Lewis lives in Watertown and previously wrote for newspapers in Alabama and Georgia, as well as Ladies Home Journal magazine. She is a professional book editor and teaches woodturning and art around the country. She can be reached at cheryl@almostfirewood.com. Have you written her yet?