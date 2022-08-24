Y’all up for an experiment? Part of the reason for my “Through New Eyes” column is to share Wilson County through the perspective of someone brand new to town.
As a relative newcomer here, I’m eager to get to know fun new people and intriguing things about our county, so have devised a bittuva wacky approach to get things rolling. Well, my car rolling, actually.
For the next eight’ish weeks, I’m planning to meander my way along Interstate 40, stopping at each Wilson County exit along the way to find something interesting to share. Sure, I know some are pretty rural and there won’t be much there (wonder how long that will last?), but that just means I may knock on a few doors to find someone home to meet.
Yes, I’ll watch out for “No Trespassing” and “Beware of Intimidating Resident” signs! Not everyone welcomes unexpected guests, so I promise I’ll be careful. If you happen to know people or awesome places along my route, please feel free to make the introduction and I’ll check it out!
I’ve done my I-40 homework and this is where I plan to explore, moving east to west: Exit 245 (Linwood Road), Exit 239 (Lebanon/Watertown), Exit 238 (Lebanon/Hartsville), Exit 236 (S. Hartmann Drive), Exit 235 (I-840 Memphis, Murfreesboro), Exit 232 (Gallatin), Exit 229 (Beckwith Road/Golden Bear Parkway) and Exit 226 (Belinda Parkway/Providence Way/Mt. Juliet).
Imagine the treasures just waiting to be discovered!
Metro Nashville has become a composite of individuals raised here and far, far beyond. You’d think that only newbies would have anything new to experience locally, but I was shocked to learn that the teens who live on both sides of my driveway and were born here had never even been to a drive-in—with one less than eight miles away in Watertown!
I’d love to get us all experiencing the many wonderful aspects of the community we call home.
Meanwhile, here are a few interesting tidbits about I-40 that I learned from Wikipedia: its entirety reaches all the way from Barstow, Calif. to Wilmington, N.C. — 2,556 miles. Within Tennessee, it stretches from the Mississippi (yes, I spelled that out loud like we did in school) River at the Arkansas border to the Great Smoky Mountains where North Carolina begins.
At 455 miles, Tennessee covers more of I-40 than any of the other eight states along its entire length. There is no other interstate highway that runs the entire width of Tennessee. I’ll bet some of you can remember when it wasn’t a highway at all, but it has existed since August of 1957, longer than I’ve been alive.
During my lifetime I’ve been an active road tripper and have visited all 50 states, so I’m looking forward to learning a lot more about this one. It’s so beautiful and I can only imagine the wonderful colors of fall just ahead. I’ll scout out some great vistas along I-40 and let you know.
Again, if you have somewhere particular that you’d like for me to check out, please let me know. I’m just an email — and teeny bit of interstate — away.
Cheryl Lewis lives in Watertown and previously wrote for newspapers in Alabama and Georgia. She can be reached at cheryl@almostfirewood.com. Wave if you see her pass you on I-40!