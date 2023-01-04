This year, someone will die. It could be me or you. That sounds surreal, but reality takes away a few of us from our community each year.
I was chatting with a friend recently and we decided it makes far more sense to write our own obituaries before they’re needed. Who knows more about our lives than we do? It sure seems a bit cruel to burden our families with such a task during a time of grieving.
Here’s mine and it reminds me how I want to live:
Cheryl, who experienced life during the 1960s, ‘70s, ‘80s, ‘90s, 2000s, ‘10s and ‘20s, is glad she did. She had many, many adventures. She numbered favorite amongst these her husband, Jim, her children, Savannah and Corey, previous stepdaughter Christine, her mom, Louise, sisters Vicki and Cristy, brothers Mark and Rick2, nieces Morgen, Jennifer and Sari, great-nieces Brittney, Brianna and Allison, Aunt Linda, uncles Bobby and Billy and dozens of girls (now young women) from her time as a small group leader at North Point Community Church in Alpharetta, Ga.
Why not list every relative? Well let’s face it not everyone is close, right? There just aren’t enough lifetimes in each day and relationships spread thin sometimes.
Cheryl was a bittuva cliché at times, as she was raised by her spitfire mom in a dysfunctional Southern home (is there any other kind?) with lots of brothers, sisters and stepdads. There were many marriages and moves. What she experienced there could be a book of its own, if only her memory could be trusted to recapture what was real instead of what, through the haze of hurts, time and healing, seems to have been real.
Through the years, Cheryl has known countless wonderful individuals and recognizes fully that it was her privilege to do so. What made each precious and so memorable? Well, she tended to gravitate to those who felt curiosity about life or had a fighter spirit and that always creates a few fascinating, winding roads, doesn’t it?
What did Cheryl learn from life during her who-knows-yet-how-many years? Well funny you should ask. Here are a few little life tips she picked up along the way:
• Live life and love as though they’re one word.
• Walk. Every week, if you are not wheelchair bound, get out and smell some fresh air. Feel the bark of the trees you pass. Take your time but do make walking a priority. The alternative is rigor mortis.
• Never flown? Go fly. There are pilot clubs in nearly every town that has an airstrip and someone there will be happy to give you your first taste of the skies. Stick around if you can and learn something from the veterans.
• Make art. Think you can’t draw a stick figure? Who cares? Just make some marks and then color them. Or leave them black and white. Art, no matter how it spills from you, is therapy. We all need a bit of that.
• Our choices define us. Make them, yes sensibly, but especially courageously and with integrity. Don’t always do what’s safe, but don’t close your eyes to the obvious red flags.
• You don’t have to make your life one long diet but do stop eating things that can hasten your body’s decline. Just remember that if some of the ingredients end in “ose” (fructose, lactose, sucrose, maltose, glucose, dextrose), it IS gross.
• This one is a biggie: Let other people’s “stuff” stay theirs; don’t make it yours. We’re talking drama here. If you keep allowing yourself to get swept up in someone else’s relentless drama, you’re giving away your own power and peace.
• We choose our emotions. No one else can make you feel happy or sad, joyful or rejected. Sure, they can reject you, but it’s up to you whether to FEEL rejected. They can only hurt you if you CHOOSE to feel hurt. I’m serious about this one. You can argue all you want, but I live life well by taking responsibility for my own emotions. If I spend the day feeling sad, that’s OK, too. I just need to understand that it’s what I’m choosing and I’m no victim.
Cheryl’s life (and your own) can be celebrated each and every moment by simply breathing. Don’t forget to smile often and please don’t pick the flowers.
Cheryl Lewis lives in Watertown and has won top awards writing for newspapers in Alabama and Georgia. She can be reached at cheryl@almostfirewood.com. What do you want your obituary to say?