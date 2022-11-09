As I wander up and down the interstate, randomly looking for what our county has to offer, I confess I’m not always received eagerly. “We value our privacy,” I’m sometimes told as I pop in, unannounced.
I totally get that. Random reporter on a mission to meet interesting people? That can seem a bit bizarre, I imagine. I promise I’m harmless!
This week that was not a problem, as I stumbled across one of the sunniest and inviting young women I’ve ever had the privilege to meet. Traveling west on I-40, I took Exit 238 toward Lebanon/Hartsville and then turned south. (That’s a left for those who, like me, are directionally challenged.)
After traveling a couple of miles, I noticed a cute little storefront with a Christmas Open House banner. Who doesn’t love a little Christmas after trick or treating is past, not to mention a sales rack on the front sidewalk?
Inside I met Abby Puckett, the owner of Boundless Boutique, a store that smells of apple cider and cinnamon. It’s one of those places that are fun to browse, with cute clothes, shoes and even has a section for journals and small group Bible studies.
“The whole point of this store is to glorify God, and if I’m not doing that, I’m getting it wrong,” said Abby, with her huge smile. At 21, she is a startlingly young proprietor and absolutely a breath of fresh air. Perhaps not surprisingly, given her uplifting disposition, she began her store during a time when others were shutting down.
“The opportunity to do this popped up during COVID,” she explained. “I was a college student at Cumberland and had time away from track and school. This is something I’ve always wanted to do, because I’d done pop-ups before, but thought I’d need $50,000 to start up. Then I figured, ‘No, I don’t!’ I started out with what I had and just guessed what the spring trend sales would be.”
The shop, which has long been home base for Groce Electric, owned by her father, Randy Groce, needed extensive renovations to become a clothing store.
“It was just electric storage and he said if I could fix it up, I could sell out of here,” said Abby, looking around. “It had 7-foot ceilings, so we vaulted the ceilings and refinished all the concrete outside. We drywalled and kept a separate meeting space for him. He has been here 20 years.”
A recent business graduate from Cumberland University, she also just got married to Tanner Puckett. Another smiling face behind the store counter is Faith Pulley, who went to Watertown High School with Abby.
“We get to serve so many people and so many new faces that I’d never get to see otherwise,” said Abby of her favorite part of store ownership. “I just love people and, of course, shopping. I’ve been here my whole life and, apparently, always will be. I love it!”
Shoppers she met at the store even inspired her to lead a young ladies (18-24 years old) Bible study group.
“There are eight of us and we all go to different churches,” she said, beaming. “People would come into the boutique and we’d just connect. I decided we can have community right where I am! That’s a blessing.”
As I left her store, I thought the exact same thing about her.
Cheryl Lewis lives in Watertown and has won top awards writing for newspapers in Alabama and Georgia. She can be reached atcheryl@almostfirewood.com.Her next I-40 quest is Exit 236 S. Hartmann Drive!