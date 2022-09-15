When rambling to see what can be discovered, the direction you take can make a big difference. Last week, I headed west and took the Linwood exit off I-40 (Exit 245 Tuckers Crossroads), then turned left. (That’s south to some, though left and right seem to be the only directions I understand.)
I randomly followed roads, looking for something intriguing to share, but found only more roads. My husband has convinced me that showing up unexpected and uninvited alone to homes is not one of my brighter ideas, so I was cautiously considering where it would be OK to stop. Much to my surprise, my winding route led me right back to my own rural driveway! (Now I know where the roads around my home go.)
Thanks to a reader’s tip, I tried again, this time turning right (north) off the exit, and then took another right at the first stop sign. About six miles down, there’s a massive cedar milling operation whose aroma reminded me (in a good way) of my childhood hamster cages. We all know that cedar scent!
Grant Cedar Mill is family-owned and likely a wonderful story, but I crossed the boundary into Smith County during my trek there, so I doubled back to see what treasures Wilson County would hold. Who can tell me about those wonderful old stone fences that meander alongside some of these back roads? I find them beautiful and fascinating!
In moments, a home that had caught my eye earlier appeared around the bend and, seeing that it’s a bed and breakfast, I pulled in. Who can pass something called Watermelon Moon Farm? Its wonderful proprietors, Emily and Harold Cash, met me in the yard and were gracious enough to give me a tour of their home, which is listed on the National Historic Register.
Built around 1835 by William Washington Seay, the white antebellum house was purchased in 1991 by Emily, who said she was “younger, single and rich.” She laughingly added that she is now none of those things. She worked on the house for 10 years before meeting Harold when he visited to repair her computer, and together they have continued to maintain the grounds and host events.
Emily shared that once upon a time, the home was actually in Smith County.
“A local man wanted to run for office in Wilson County, so he had this little area redistricted,” she said. From her yard you can see the county line. Though her front porch was crowded with the chaos of antiques and décor, she said her friend would soon arrive to transform the disarray into ordered charm.
Thrice a year, the couple hosts events where people travel from near and afar to purchase seasonal décor. Once a seller in the wholesale gift market, Emily took the suggestion of a close friend and began to host luncheons and pop-up shopping events that were a big hit and she only recently downshifted to get some rest.
“With the help of some friends, I make all the food and try to provide something I’d like to go to,” said Emily. “Last year, I was doing these luncheons one after the other, but me and Harold got COVID after Christmas. I had a revelation that I’ve got to change my life and back off a little bit. We redecorated our living space upstairs and sunk money into redoing the bed and breakfast.
“I came here with money, but that didn’t take long to change,” she said, laughing. It’s obvious, though, that it has been well spent and a labor of love.
“I have been working my whole life but doing things I love and enjoy,” she said. “So, I guess I haven’t worked a day in my life. We’re way out here, but I love the beauty of the rolling hills and winding country road. I’m a stargazer and moon watcher, so couldn’t be in a better place.”
As the poet Robert Frost would say, she took the road less traveled and that has made all the difference.
Cheryl Lewis lives in Watertown and previously wrote for newspapers in Alabama and Georgia. She can be reached at cheryl@almostfirewood.com. To learn more about Watermelon Moon Farm Bed and Breakfast and special events, go to watermelonmoonfarm.com.