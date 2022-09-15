When rambling to see what can be discovered, the direction you take can make a big difference. Last week, I headed west and took the Linwood exit off I-40 (Exit 245 Tuckers Crossroads), then turned left. (That’s south to some, though left and right seem to be the only directions I understand.)

I randomly followed roads, looking for something intriguing to share, but found only more roads. My husband has convinced me that showing up unexpected and uninvited alone to homes is not one of my brighter ideas, so I was cautiously considering where it would be OK to stop. Much to my surprise, my winding route led me right back to my own rural driveway! (Now I know where the roads around my home go.)

Tags

Recommended for you