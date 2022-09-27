Remember how it felt to be a kid and look forward to something with so much anticipation that it was almost painful? For nearly two years, which has been how eagerly I’ve counted the days to attending this art retreat in Maine. The opportunity to learn from Dietlind Vander Schaaf, an artist/instructor I particularly admire, has been a big reason for my impatience. Another is the pure beauty of our most northeastern state.
Have you ever been to Maine? I’m lucky that I’ve traveled to all 50 states, but to be honest my first trip there was one solo, pretty-darn-lonely night of camping. At the time, my brother was a single airline pilot and had designated me for his companion pass freebies. That meant unlimited travel whenever I could go, so you know I made the most of that.
Since I hadn’t checked Maine off my list of states, I tossed my tent into a backpack one weekend and hopped onto a northbound flight. When I arrived, I picked up my rental car, dashed straight to the grocery store and got enough provisions for a campfire meal.
I made my way to the campground, pitched my tent and then wandered around the coastline with my camera. That night, while I watched families having fun and others enjoying themselves as they passed my tent, I started to feel disheartened. Those were different times and I was not yet comfortable in my own skin, so being alone left me feeling sad.
Determined to prove myself to be a self-sufficient adventurer, I put on a brave smile and pretended I was having a blast. Not really knowing what I was doing, I feigned confidence and wrapped up my burger and veggies in aluminum foil, then cooked directly over the little fire I’d made.
In hopes of being comfortable, I blew up a pool float as my air mattress … and was miserable the entire night as I tossed and turned and nearly froze. The next morning, I drove straight back to the airport, returned the rental car and flew home.
Sure, it was a bit of adventure, but I remember my sense of isolation perhaps more than the beauty.
Ever since that lousy night two decades ago, I’ve wanted to return to truly explore and enjoy what Maine has to offer. Since I grew up in Georgia, I know well gentle coastlines with sugar sand, but the dramatic sight of craggy cliffs spilling onto beaches fascinates me.
This year’s art retreat has given me the perfect excuse to return—and though I know I would fare far better solo this time than I did so long ago, I’ve brought along my husband, who is my best friend and favorite playmate. The retreat is at a beautiful, historic hotel called The Colony House in Kennebunkport and the view from the pool takes my breath away.
I thought nature was what I would most enjoy and it’s certainly tremendous. Fall has arrived and the evenings are wonderfully chilly. It’s fun to walk snuggled in a sweater to my art classes. We’ve hiked along the waters of Kennebunkport to the compound owned by the Bush family and tomorrow we’ll head to Acadia National Park — a dream of mine.
What most stands out, though, is the community of artists I’ve met. This is a wonderful group of women with hearts of gold. So many of them, it turns out, are eager to visit Nashville. It reminds me of what we have in our own backyard; it’s not necessary to trek cross country to explore cool sites or meet others with common interests. It’s especially nice that these days I’m looking forward to being home more than I yearn to be away.
At last, this day is finally here.
Cheryl Lewis lives in Watertown and previously wrote for newspapers in Alabama and Georgia. She can be reached at cheryl@almostfirewood.com. She’d love to hear about your favorite travel stories.