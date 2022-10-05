She’s feeling a bit frantic.
When 16-year-old Grace Weiler heard that the Air Force Junior ROTC (Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps) program might be ending at Lebanon High School because of an instructor shortage, she was heartbroken. It has been a big part of her life and she loves what she is learning there.
“I joined JROTC my freshman year to do something that would actually make an impact on my life,” she said, “and I thought it was quite cool. At first, I was a bit scared, but then I realized how much I enjoyed being here and how much of a community it was. Now I’m a junior and I love JROTC because of the community and sense of belonging it gives.”
JROTC, the largest youth training and development program in the nation, includes more than 550,000 students participating in 3,390 units at U.S. high schools across the country. There are 870 schools in 49 states that offer the program — and for good reason. It is designed to promote community service, instill personal responsibility, character and discipline in those high school students who participate.
Created after the passage of the National Defense Act of 1916, the program is not intended to be military preparation and carries no military obligation; its goal is to make better citizens. Class focus promotes self-confidence, civics, U.S. history, physical fitness and global awareness. For a school to include JROTC, there must be two qualified instructors, both of whom must be retired service members.
Currently Lebanon High School, which has offered Air Force JROTC since 2001, has just one.
“This is my third year teaching JROTC and at Lebanon,” said Tech Sergeant Dustin McComas. “I got into the program because my uncle taught it in North Carolina for more than 20 years. I visited his unit and liked what the program offered.”
The school has been notified that unless an additional JROTC instructor is hired before next spring, the program cannot continue.
“Since the fall of last year, we’ve been a single-instructor unit,” said Grace. “We thought we had more time to find another instructor, but a couple of weeks ago, we got a letter saying if we don’t find another instructor by March 31, they’ll deactivate our unit permanently.
“This unit has meant a lot to me. Losing it can affect my college prospects because I want an ROTC scholarship. I will still qualify for a scholarship if I’ve skipped a year, but it’s harder to get it. When I grow up, I want to go to college and then join the Air Force as an officer.”
There are three other JROTC programs in Wilson County’s public high schools – Mt. Juliet High (Marines), Green Hill High (Army) and Wilson Central (Navy).
Competition for college scholarships is fierce. For the 2021-22 academic year, more than 5,000 high school senior applications for the national scholarships were reviewed; only about 1000 applicants were awarded a scholarship.
“If the unit is shut down, the community will lose students that get involved doing community service events,” said McComas. “We participate in things such as local parades, helping the Wilson Warriors with events for veterans, representing the community by presenting colors and different events such as NASCAR, Predators games, state fair and the SEC basketball playoffs. So far this year they have accumulated 371 community service hours.”
Determined to do all she could to help the program survive at her high school, Grace reached out to the community on NextDoor, an app that provides a forum to neighbors who want to connect.
Her plea caught my eye and I want to help spread the word.
“I am fighting so hard to find an instructor because this unit is my favorite thing about school,” said Grace. “It gives me a sense of belonging I find hard to find sometimes in school. The unit also helps our community and develops good citizens.
I have loved JROTC so much and hate to see it go away my senior year after spending so much time in it. It pains me greatly to think that next year it could be ripped from me. I am also fighting so that maybe other students in the future can be a part of this program.”
In a few months, time will run out. Can her plea and the community they’ve served so well help?
Cheryl Lewis lives in Watertown and previously wrote for newspapers in Alabama and Georgia. She can be reached at cheryl@almostfirewood.com. For more information on JROTC instructor qualifications and referral to Lebanon High School Unit TN20023, go to usarmyjrotc.com.