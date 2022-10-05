Weiler

Grace Weiler of the Lebanon High Air Force Junior ROTC program.

She’s feeling a bit frantic.

When 16-year-old Grace Weiler heard that the Air Force Junior ROTC (Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps) program might be ending at Lebanon High School because of an instructor shortage, she was heartbroken. It has been a big part of her life and she loves what she is learning there.

