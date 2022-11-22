They say youth is wasted on the young, right? Perhaps the same is true of learning.
When I was a little girl in school, all that dominated my wishes was a nearer end to whichever class I was enduring. Keeping my eyes open was often a chore and that got even worse once I had lunch food (awful though it might have been) in my belly.
How long the days felt then. Education was the furthest thing from the top of my priorities; I just wanted to play!
Now, though, learning IS my recreation and I feel hungry to discover. New information offers a grand adventure and I can’t seem to try enough new things. Oh, the fun I’ve had stumbling down unexplored paths, wondering what might greet me (or even confront me) around the next bend.
Life has become an intriguing chance to learn!
Last week, I was invited to assist a nationally known woodturning friend, Sally Ault, as she taught a group of adult students, some of whom were experiencing their introduction to the lathe. The class would be at John C. Campbell Folk School in Brasstown, N.C. It was just a four-hour drive for me from Watertown, so I was delighted to accept.
Have you ever seen a lathe? When I was in high school, girls were steered to home economics to learn how to sew and cook instead of being taught to build wooden things from scratch or repair cars, so I was an adult before I saw my first. Why would we need to know “guy stuff,” since evidently all we were each designed to do was make sure our future husband was fed and our kids clothed?
Anyway, I’d never seen a lathe until five years ago, so I can totally relate to the budding awe and enthusiasm I saw in our students’ expressions as they took wood from the firewood stack and shaped it into something they could admire and even pass along to friends and family members. Only two of our eight students were male, so as the fear peeled away and the mechanics of a machine designed to hurl logs into spinning art became clearer, I could sense the confidence and eager anticipation growing.
If this, what else might be possible??
That’s kind of the point of learning, though, isn’t it? When something intimidating is broken down and made digestible and even tasty … (See? I took home ec and still find food analogies) … the range of what is possible becomes limitless.
One of the guys in our class was at the school with his wife for their fifth consecutive week. Why? There were just so many alluring chances to learn. Beyond woodturning, there were classes in weaving, blacksmithing, glass beadmaking, cooking, drawing, music, singing, woodcarving and more. Each morning began with song (literally) and ended with free time to continue crafting inside the various studios.
I pondered … when did learning stop feeling like a chore?
I guess it was when I began to recognize that feeling capable is a gift. The fastest way there is curiosity and the courage to step from inexperience toward knowing.
Someday I’ll die, but it won’t be before I chase every teacher who’ll permit me to show up and ask questions.
You know, I imagine at heaven’s door, I’ll still be doing just that.
“Hey God? I’ve just got this one question …”
