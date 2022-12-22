Christmas is a day of love — and disparity.
So many of us look forward with anticipation to the Great Day. Perhaps we feel tenderness because we know our kids are coming home and families will be in one room for a change. Or maybe we can hardly contain our excitement to discover what gifts will yield our own name under the tree.
Appreciating the reverence of deep meaning on a holy day is special to many. Some just appreciate the rare time off work.
Of all the days on the calendar, Christmas is surely the most giddy.
This morning I’m thinking about the many whose experience on Christmas morning is different.
When you realize you’re out of eggnog and it’s Uncle Billy’s favorite, who do you think is manning that cash register when you make a quick dash to the store? And the one doing the same when you stop to fill up the ol’ Ford sleigh with gas along the way?
All around us, our neighbors will be working to serve us.
Who is flying those planes and solving the many luggage troubles as some of your favorite people travel to gather around your roasted turkey and Mama’s mashed potatoes?
Who, perhaps, is far from family and has zero expectations of loving visits to their apartment or nursing home — or bridge? Which family near you is weathering a zero balance in their bank account and knows Santa has lost track of their address?
How many people around us are experiencing loss and would consider a simple smile from another person the most heartwarming Christmas gift possible, and yet the chances of receiving that are slim?
The holiday weather forecast, we are all hearing, is for bitter, single-digit cold. Who among us will see fog clouding their breath in their own bedroom since that’s one bill that is too far behind to catch up right now?
It’s not difficult, when your outlook this Christmas is brighter, to assume those who are struggling can find the resources they need to avoid a desperately sad holiday season. In a world replete with cell phones and souped-up pickup trucks flush with fuel and charitable organizations on every corner, surely it’s simple to just pick up the phone or drive to charities to load up on what’s needed, right?
Somehow, I think we’re missing the point of Christmas — and even life — if we don’t each slow down to care deeply and open our eyes to the silent need around us.
Yes, take your turn serving with your family at the local charity, even before you serve yourselves, if you know of one.
And if you don’t?
Show your kids and neighbors that problem solving and preparing for a bright future doesn’t just mean doing your homework or setting the table or doing the dishes before finding the best new kicks under the tree or celebrating the newest Apple watch.
It’s watching out for those you don’t even know in the community you call home.
Remember the game we played as children, ringing doorbells and then running before anyone inside had time to answer the door? This Christmas, my husband and I plan to spend an intentional part of Christmas Day delivering surprises to those who may need a smile and a boost around our county. I hope some of you will be right behind us.
Remember it all started in a manger, not a mansion. It’s not about the wealthy helping the poor; it’s about neighbors empowering and loving each other in a world that’s increasingly cold and challenging.
We live in the Music City area; wouldn’t it be lovely to hear the drummer boy’s beat heard throughout our precious hills and hearts this Christmas?
Cheryl Lewis lives in Watertown and has won top awards writing for newspapers in Alabama and Georgia. She can be reached at cheryl@almostfirewood.com. Have the best kind of Christmas of all—find someone who needs love and give it!