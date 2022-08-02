Last week, my husband listened to an online sermon delivered by a friend as we drove home from a beautiful wedding in Michigan. I was distracted by traffic until I heard the pastor ask if we understand our purpose. That got my attention, since sometimes I wonder.
It’s to let our light shine, he said. That’s how love of God reaches others.
I love the simplicity of that.
It doesn’t ask much. There’s no need to get bogged down into which faith, if any, you embrace. Our differences of religion and politics and all the rest are not as relevant when you simply unmask and agree to share your inner beauty.
Let your light shine.
This week, I put it to the test.
I was feeling low and struggling with the same things that have bumped into me much of my life. I was wondering if I matter. Loneliness pursues me in those moments and it’s up to me then which way to go. I can wallow, watching the hours of another day slip away, or I can do as Quinton so gently suggested in the message he delivered to, yes, a church, but certainly to all of us:
I can let my light shine.
I can be there for someone who needs someone. I can get outside and let my smile be seen. I can find a place that needs volunteers or employees then ask how I can help. I can let the world see God through me. I can offer hope where maybe it’s missing.
So, I picked up the phone and made a call to a friend I knew would appreciate it. We’re all capable of feeling lonely at times and knowing someone cares is sure nice.
When I hung up the phone, I noticed I felt lighter. Funny, isn’t it, how giving has that effect?
I began a list of different ways I might let my light shine. I believe living in purpose on purpose is one of the most powerful choices we can make. There is nothing like feeling we are doing what we were created to do!
(Yes, I know a life of good deeds is not gonna get you into heaven; I’m just saying a plan for doing sometimes gets me out of bed. I’m pretty sure God smiles when I step beyond myself to connect with others!)
I’m convinced part of our purpose is also to Experience. Maybe it’s because I’m a writer and a very curious person who loves to find new adventures, but I can’t imagine any plan more brilliant than to create a world of people who are One Life, yet all are given free will to go and live out their lives individually. Consequence is built in to keep wisdom in the mix. Because they are of me, I’d get to personally experience what they do without having controlled it. How fascinating would that be!
Instead of a lifetime of experiences, EVERY lifetime of experiences, good and bad, would also be mine.
What if we’re all truly connected to each other that way? Perhaps what you experience, on some level, I do, too! That means what happens to my neighbors and even those across the world should matter to me. It also means I don’t have to feel jealous of someone who’s living a dream, because on some level it’s also a gift to me.
Do unto others as you would have them do unto you; perhaps what you do to others, you are, on some level, literally doing to yourself. Would that shift your choices?
I love that idea. It doesn’t have to be The Great Universal Truth for me to enjoy thinking that it might be. I’m not trying to mess with anyone’s theology; I just think treating others with more intentional caring can only be a good thing.
Let your light shine and experience what happens next!
Cheryl Lewis lives in Watertown and previously and has won top press association awards for newspapers in Alabama and Georgia. She can be reached at cheryl@almostfirewood.com. Tell her how you’re letting your light shine!