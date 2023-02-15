How many lives do we each have, really?
Cats get nine, they say. It sure seems that’s a good thing, since most felines I know regularly tumble from tall places and sneak in and out of predicaments. I’ve been known to escape a few of those myself.
This morning, I’ve been pondering my history, since I’m getting to the ripe ol’ age of “How in the world did I get this old so soon?” The calendar says it knows what a lifeline contains. There are broad stretches that are chronological and, dare I say it, typical.
Childhood is a wild dash, right? It’s just a blip on the radar screen. Though days of play and school felt endless once upon a time, it’s easy to look back through the lens of experience and recognize that those comparatively carefree days and formative years were barely a blink.
Then comes the “ready or not” procession of teen years, early adulthood, marriage, career, midlife and what should surely have a more glamorous title given the wealth of experience that gets you to the cusp of being elderly.
For some, living is a graceful waltz, while others tend to jitterbug their way across the pages of life. My dance style is more what you might call tripping over my own shoes. Stumbling, though we may be encouraged to think so, is not what ultimately defines us. Just like stepping off the sideline and onto the dance floor, ask yourself this: Was I willing, sometimes at the risk of ridicule, to even try?
In high school, I ran away to the great unknown north to live with my dad. That season, though it didn’t last long, was significant, since it’s when I began to speak up for myself and chart my own course. When that season ended, the little girl without a voice was no more.
Still, despite finally realizing that I could speak for myself, I was hungry for affirmation that I mattered. I had internalized the belief that someone’s attention and approval proved I did. Thanks to that, I had quite a few missteps, which I guess is how we learn, but at what cost?
You’d think it was a high one.
Now, though, when I look back, I see that taking a chance was exactly the right choice for me. There has been a sea of faces who’ve brought value to my existence. Even when a relationship, romantic or otherwise, didn’t end well, I learned about life. I’m still learning.
Every interaction we have, whether with others or simply ourselves, has its own geography, climate, space and tempo. It also has its own time.
That’s a whole lot of worlds within one.
I’m pretty sure that I blew past my nine lives a long, long time ago. The good news is that in cat years, I’m still just 11 years old.
My litterbox may be full, but I have room for loads more lessons.
Cheryl Lewis lives in Watertown and has won top awards writing for newspapers in Alabama and Georgia. She can be reached at cheryl@almostfirewood.com. How full is your litterbox?
