I’m no spring chicken and my feathers are starting to molt a bit.
It’s interesting, this growing-older thing. When I was younger, I guess I just assumed that, if I ate decent, was reasonably active and made good personal choices like no smoking or drugs, my life would stay on a fairly straight line until one day I just peacefully stopped breathing.
Ideal, right?
I’m not sure anyone sees coming the aging train that is going to derail, bit by bit, the things about us that we’ve taken for granted. I think about this every time I tug on newly too-snug clothes or step on the scales. The creases (doesn’t that sound better than wrinkles?) that permanently switchbacked across my neck during two years of Covid-era cellphone gazing don’t lie, either.
And so, I face another new year and yet more ever-so-optimistic resolutions. This time, though, I began early. Around Thanksgiving, I decided that I was finally ready to flip the switch.
You know the one I mean. We can mutter all day long about how disgruntled we feel that we’re still putting on pounds, but that doesn’t keep us from the buffet. Food is just so TASTY. It doesn’t even have to be good food; I guess I perpetually have a student mentality, because a steaming-hot bowl of ramen noodles, unidentifiable flavor packet and all, straight from an immediate-gratification four minutes in the microwave never fails to lift my mood.
I can’t stay away from the cookies and gravy and soft drinks and cakes and potato chips and eggnog — and the list goes on and on — until I’m finally so disgusted with the changes in my shape that I mentally and physically go into full-on rebellion.
Yes, I rebel against myself.
In my quest to turn back the clock and lose weight, I join another rebel. Have you ever heard of the great dietician Daniel of Bible fame? Evidently he was a very wise dude and even the king in those days thought so. It’s a bittuva long story, but an interesting one to read.
Even the wisest and most favored advisors, in those days, could wind up on the wrong side of jail bars and Daniel was no exception. The point of the story in this case is that he and his chums refused to eat the rich food that the king sent to their cell; instead, they chose to continue eating a far more natural slate of foods. When all was said and done, their health and strength was superior to that of those who were enjoying gluttony.
Each January, many churches across the country host something called The Daniel Fast and encourage participants to stick with it for three or four weeks. In the past, my husband and I have joined in and always had great results. Not only did I consistently lose 16 pounds by February, but we both benefited from the hard reset of our intentions.
It’s not easy, mind you, when you’re accustomed as I am to the many Southern traditions and convenient foods. Participating means you can eat all the grilled veggies and fruits that you want. Potatoes, especially sweet potatoes, and natural grains are fine. You always hydrate your body with water, water and more water. I’ve even learned to prefer it!
There are, of course, also some don’ts: Steer clear of meat, alcohol, dairy, sugar and most bread. (I can feel most of you peeling away, word by word, ha-ha. Trust me, I get it.) Anyway, I began the Daniel Fast three weeks ago; I’m down 14 pounds and feel great! Now I just need to add more exercise.
I wonder if Daniel kept his weight off.
Cheryl Lewis lives in Watertown and has won top awards writing for newspapers in Alabama and Georgia. She can be reached atcheryl@almostfirewood.com.Have New Year’s resolutions of your own? She’d love to hear about them!