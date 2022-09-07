He said he felt like throwing up; she was nervous, too. Yet it was a good kind of nervous energy for each of them. After all, they were finally getting ready to unwrap their bona fide Christmas miracle.
But let me back up.
There’s a pretty cool story here to tell and it has all the elements of a good movie: trauma, grief, love, hope, surprise, redemption. It’s no Hollywood script, though. This nailbiter is real life and it’s my family. Some secrets are meant to remain untold, but others, if you’re lucky, eventually yield joy that would be a shame to miss.
I can speak only from my perspective, but this isn’t really my story to tell. My mom says she’s OK with me sharing how our family has reshaped itself in 2022. She can see the beauty now, but that wasn’t always the case.
A long time ago, she was a divorcee already struggling to support five kids when she got the news that she was pregnant. Yes, I know that’s the sort of thing many would say should be stuffed in the back corner of the closet with any other family secrets. Dignified folks don’t talk about such things, right?
So, she didn’t talk about it. She went through the motions of adoption, knowing the decision would be the hardest of her life. Then she did her very best to shut out the grief that followed the day she had to place her newborn son into someone else’s hands.
We’re all pretty old now and a lot of time has passed, but mom is still with us. It’s a private sadness she has had to carry alone. That all changed Christmas Eve of 2021.
Six years ago, I signed up for something called 23 & Me, a DNA service that connects family members around the world. I did it on a whim, having heard rumors of a missing brother, and to be totally honest it was a bit of a boring experiment. All that was surfacing were third and fourth cousins that had no interest in meeting family so removed. Then I clicked an email open that said someone young was requesting to connect.
“My dad was adopted and he’s 54 years old,” I read. When I discovered where he’d grown up, my eyes flew wide. That was just a few miles from one of my childhood homes; I would’ve been 5 at the time. It wasn’t long before the story began to unfold and my siblings and I realized our long-lost brother had indeed been found!
It was exciting news for us, but somewhat traumatic for our mom. She was mortified that she’d surely be judged, by family, strangers and her son that had been separated from the rest of our family. The grief she’d stuffed so long began to overwhelm her. In three years, she’ll be 90, so she thought this scenario would never exist.
Fortunately for us all, it does.
Thanks to that first email, many, many conversations have followed. I was able to speak with my brother (I call him “Little Brother” every time we speak) for the first time on Christmas Day — and we spoke every day after that for at least a month! He has had many conversations with the rest of my family, too.
Suddenly, though he had mistakenly assumed he was the product of a teen pregnancy, he has LOTS more siblings. I traveled to see him twice and have been able to meet his wife and two kids — and even his adoptive sister. He has also met two of my older brothers. Not only is he the doppelganger of one, their first names are coincidentally the same!
This week has been incredibly special. I’ve brought my mom to finally meet him — we roadtripped many, many hours — and their reunion has been wonderful. Though they were both nearly sick with nerves the day they were to see each other, that all passed once they were in the same room. Tonight, we’ll cook out at his home again before we head home tomorrow.
We’re all grateful that he has had and will always have a wonderful life with the family that claimed him as their own. We’re especially happy that now we can know him, too.
It’s the best Christmas gift ever!
Cheryl Lewis is a new resident of Watertown and mighty happy about that. She can be reached at cheryl@almostfirewood.com. She’d love to hear your family stories.