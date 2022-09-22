I was accepted into an artist residency recently and already it is exposing a weak link in my goals: I don’t have any.

I mean I do … sure I do. What I’m finding, though, is that creating a long list of lofty, pie-in-the-sky notions of what I’d love to happen isn’t really the same as building a structure that supports actual results. Saying I have a dream doesn’t make it materialize.

