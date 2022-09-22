I was accepted into an artist residency recently and already it is exposing a weak link in my goals: I don’t have any.
I mean I do … sure I do. What I’m finding, though, is that creating a long list of lofty, pie-in-the-sky notions of what I’d love to happen isn’t really the same as building a structure that supports actual results. Saying I have a dream doesn’t make it materialize.
We all want to win the lottery, right?
Heck, now it’s definitely my goal to win the lottery.
Just like my art goals, it’s unlikely that I’ll win since I don’t even enter. I can’t remember the last time I bought a lottery ticket. I suppose some people think those are evil, anyway; they must surely encourage gambling and open the gateway to hell just a peek, doncha’ reckon? But in concept, I think they’re great. A lottery ticket is cheaper than a movie these days and twice the suspense.
With my luck, I’d be the sorry cuss who recently won the billion dollars but lost the ticket (or never bothered to check). Can you believe they haven’t stepped forward, yet? A billion dollars. Just imagine. I could own my own Amazon truck full of goodies with a dedicated driver. (My husband says I already do.)
As I began to consider my goals for this three-month residency, my first stab at creating a list included items like “reach 5K followers on Instagram” and “become an international woodturning demonstrator.”
In my defense, as a book consultant I’ve learned the value of building a social media platform that grows the likelihood of a ready audience to purchase books published. Publishers and agents like that sorta thing, so I nudge my clients to have a chronicled following. Having the same myself shows them it can be done.
Accomplishing that in three months, though, isn’t likely; developing a community online with whom you regularly interact takes time, so I scratched that from my 90-day goals. The same is true of my wish to teach soon overseas. Nix on quickly getting into galleries and art competitions and becoming a featured artist in organizations I admire. Those are lofty goals.
Making my list was difficult, since it meant I had to sit still and focus, and culling the unrealistic dreams was tougher. We want what we want and we want it now, right?
It took days just to define — specifically and measurably — what I most want to do with my art in three months.
Wanna know what it came down to?
Walls.
I wanna fill my walls at home. I love the idea of walking from room to room in our new (old) home and seeing splashes of color that are paintings I’ve created. It’s not a simple goal, though at first glance it seems I should “just do it.”
There are supplies to consider and the costs associated with them. Time, though I often believe I have lots of it, is limited. There’s a list to be made of how many walls and how many paintings and their sizes and where to work and how to choose what to paint.
Something even that seemingly simple is daunting to me, so I kept editing my goals list and rearranging and adding and eliminating. But I kept coming back and hitting my head against… walls.
“Fill my walls at home.”
There you have it, my No. 1 goal as an artist for the next 90 days, and now you have become part of my accountability team. I’ve named it, announced it and it’s time to get busy. Check in on me from time to time, won’t you? Don’t be surprised if I’m shopping in Kroger with paint on my jeans and nose.
My residency is about to make my residence beautiful!
Cheryl Lewis lives in Watertown and previously wrote for newspapers in Alabama and Georgia. She can be reached at cheryl@almostfirewood.com. Her Instagram is @almost_firewood. Let her know if you have a sunny villa in Italy where the painting comes easy!