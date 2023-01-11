It wasn’t planned, that’s for sure.
For months now, I’ve been telling my husband that we don’t need to be responsible for the lifetime of another pet. At the time, we were contemplating the purchase of a couple of new Valais Blacknose lambs.
Before we moved to Tennessee, we’d granted grazing privileges to someone who needed a place to let his own flock grow. It seemed ideal at the time, because we have two herding dogs and they need to be active. Plus, it sure is serene to wake up in the morning glow and see a few wooly faces peering up from the pastures. Yet we had none of the responsibilities or expenses of food, vet care or sheep shearing. Win/win, right?
I even got to see a few lambs born and teeny creatures prancing about. That was magical, albeit messy.
Well mess is the first thing that popped into my head when I saw four adorable puppy faces posted on a neighborhood app—and then I saw the word FREE. Uh oh. That made it awfully easy to raise my hand and say sure, a labradoodle puppy is EXACTLY what we need to kick off our new year of beginnings.
To tell the truth, I was counting on my husband responding with an emphatic NO! when I brought up the subject. Instead, he gave me the worst answer of all: “It’s up to you, Cheryl.”
Well, dang.
I didn’t make up my mind right away, mind you. It took an entire six hours. Each time I was on break at work, I’d wander up and down the rows of fellow ramp agents, asking for a yea or nay on my big decision. Wouldn’t ya know, it kept splitting right down the middle?
As I left work, I knew my final decision would come down to which way I turned on the interstate. One would take me home and the other in the total opposite direction, away from sanity, through what would surely become a snarled rush hour just in time for my return.
Yes, I was even factoring in traffic for my decision.
Does it seem to you that if saying yes was that much of a struggle that I should easily have passed on the new puppy? Well, let’s face it: Good homes for animals can be hard to find and our dogs are well loved. I knew any addition would reshape our lives just a bit, but in all the right ways. We have plenty of land and are both home a lot these days. Our dogs sleep on the floor at the foot of our bed and there’s room for one more.
You can see how this went, can’t you?
Welcome Nash to our county. Already he is devoted to us and both of our older dogs. He’s 9 weeks old, sleeps through the night and toddles after Potter and Tahoe to potty outside. His older brothers have zero clue that the little munchkin with whom they are frolicking now will soon tower over them!
Sometimes welcoming new, unplanned joy is the best plan of all.
Cheryl Lewis lives in Watertown and has won top awards writing for newspapers in Alabama and Georgia. She can be reached at cheryl@almostfirewood.com. Is there anything better in life than puppy kisses?
