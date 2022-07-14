I guess I’m getting a divorce.
It’s tragic, really, because my husband and I are deeply in love. We’ll cite irreconcilable differences, though, because it seems we’re incompatible.
We discovered this while hanging pictures together in our new home. Heck, I didn’t even know we owned a slide rule. Turns out simply eying what looks good on the wall and positioning the nail with a guesstimate just isn’t good enough. Hanging pictures, according to him, requires a tape measure and math with a whole lotta division.
All I see being divided is us.
“It needs to hang right here,” I’d say, looking left then right, hoisting the frame and situating it exactly where I wanted it to be on the wall. “Just tap the nail in by my finger.”
Out would slither the tape measure as he whipped it into service.
“Ok so it’s 56 inches and half of that is the center down 36 inches to the top of the frame plus the distance from the wire fully extended so that it is balanced from the middle of the frame and …”
I’m pretty sure there was a hypotenuse triangle in there somewhere.
Exasperated, I’d struggle to hold everything in place “just so” while he dilly-dallied with his numbers.
Why is it that God wired us so differently, with my brain crammed with color and stories and lofty notions of how to create art with melted beeswax, while his is steeped in equations, algorithms and measurements? Jim doesn’t even have a favorite word list.
It was clear to both of us that we’d need the other to complete the task of decorating before family arrived for the holiday but working together was not generating marital bliss. Very little time had gone by at all before we each reeeeeally wanted to go it alone.
“I’ve done the math and it should absolutely be up and over then down.”
“Are you kidding me right now? That definitely looks too close to the bathroom door. And no, I don’t want you to move it … again.” (Does it matter that a wall is riddled with holes behind the frames? Probably not, but I’d know, and it would bug me.)
Things were getting tense. When “definitely” and “absolutely” come into play, “you always” and “I never” are not far behind.
This went on, room after room, until miraculously the walls were no longer empty, and color greeted us at every turn. I’ve gotta admit it was uplifting. Sure, somehow every picture in the dining room is now higher than it needs to be—Jim is 6-foot-3, and your height would have to match his for the level of the pictures to make sense. But at least they’re hung, right?
Our fragile truce nearly unraveled when my husband, my dearly beloved, relegated my favorite bit of artwork — that I’d created, mind you — to a room no one would ever see.
“I just think it would look good in your studio,” he said. Grinning, he added, “I’m sure it would inspire you. It looks … inspiring.” Then he laughed and grabbed the hammer.
Five minutes later, it was hanging proudly in our entry hallway… a little too high, but perfectly centered.
I guess I’ll keep him after all.
Cheryl Lewis lives in Watertown and previously wrote for newspapers in Alabama and Georgia, as well as Ladies Home Journal magazine. She can be reached at cheryl@almostfirewood.com. Have you said hi, yet?