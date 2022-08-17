I decided to put my own formula for happiness to the test and began volunteering locally last week. It was a swift success.
Oh sure, my husband, Jim, and I have had our stints serving in Haiti through the years and also ministering to families who have kids with cancer. Both have been extremely rewarding and changed our lives in so many ways.
This time, however, we decided to do something a lot racier while we contributed to our community: We donned team member shirts and joined the “Can Do” force at Nashville’s Big Machine Music City Grand Prix.
Perhaps the greatest secret of volunteering is that you wind up getting as much out of the experience as you give. That’s life, right? Truth be told, I wanted to go downtown to see my cousin Connor McCutcheon of Gallatin perform on the Cumberland Stage during race weekend. An up-and-coming country music singer, he has a kicking band and it’s always fun to see him do what he loves. No one’s dreams come true without a supportive community and loads of encouragement, so it is exciting to watch him blossom with a swiftly growing fan base. Go Connor.
Sticking around after his concert to join the ranks of dedicated volunteers and race fans was a blast. Jim and I were assigned to the hospitality suites on the first day of our volunteer stint. It was our job to help check prestige credentials as throngs made their way to the grandstands, some peeling away toward the ticketed section boasting better restrooms, awesome food and big screens showing the race for suite participants.
I was especially excited when I realized I could slip up into the stands for a few minutes and actually see the careening cars flying around the track. That was much more exciting than sitting at a table checking badges.
It was my first Grand Prix. Getting caught up in the excitement was easy.
That night, fans and volunteers were treated to a concert by none other than Tim McGraw. It was also my first time experiencing one of his concerts, which I thoroughly enjoyed — and getting in for free as a volunteer as a bonus.
When reports of lightning in the area forced race organizers to end the music prematurely, everyone was bummed, but then the tremendous fireworks show began and all eyes turned upward. Just wow.
Day Two brought a new surprise: Jim and I were assigned to the best grandstand view in the place. It was awesome having a birds-eye view of the action, which swept me back to memories of my college days. My roommate’s dad had exclusive wrecker coverage at the NASCAR races, so we got to rub elbows in the pit with the likes of Richard Petty, Cale Yarbrough and Ricky Rudd. Those were heady times. I’d forgotten, though, how LOUD hanging out at a racetrack is.
Next time I say I wanna volunteer, remind me to consider the library.
Cheryl Lewis lives in Watertown and previously wrote for newspapers in Alabama and Georgia. She can be reached atcheryl@almostfirewood.com. She has written in a box; she has written with a fox. She does not like green eggs & ham. (She does like spiffy racecars.)