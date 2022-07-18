He called it “refrigerator journalism” and smiled when he saw the puzzled look on my face.
“It’s what you want,” said Barry Paschal, my very first newspaper editor. We were seated in his office, which was a grandiose title for any of our space in that dilapidated building. Ivy was snaking its way through the ceiling in certain corners and I wouldn’t be surprised to learn we were inhaling mold each day.
None of us cared about any of that, though. We were young reporters and all flush with the heady thrill of getting out the news of the day. That was back in the era before digital, when pasting up the layout literally meant pasting up the layout. Our vigor would work too well, mind you. The powers that be were noticing the success of our little paper and it wouldn’t be long before the Big Guys in town would purchase the little guys, swallowing us into a larger engine of disseminating information to the masses.
At the time, though, all I knew was that I was finally doing what it felt I’d been created to do: writing. Even getting hired had felt meant to be. As I was having lunch with a friend, his buddy Barry had come to our table to chat about the fledging news operation he was spearheading.
“It’s going well,” he’d said of the little newspaper that could. “Now if I could just find a photographer who can write.”
My ears perked up at that and I began to kick my friend under the table. The editor was talking about me! I just knew it!
After throwing together an impromptu portfolio of images I’d taken, I talked my way into the role of photographer… and then insisted that I also be a reporter. That’s when our little chat had begun.
“You want to write a story as well as you possibly can, because that may be the only time that person is ever featured in a newspaper,” Barry told me long ago. “They’re going to clip it out and send it to their grandmother and aunts and uncles, who will then post it to their refrigerators with a magnet. It’ll stay there for the next 40 years. That’s refrigerator journalism!”
Then he awarded me my first news assignment: I’d be covering the grand opening of the local Krispy Kreme.
I’m sure that his intention was for me to cover the basic facts: who, what, when, where. I doubt that he’d planned for me to answer the “why” of that little donut shop coming to be, but it’s exactly where I started. I managed to get an in-depth interview with the owner, learning the back story of why on earth he had wanted to get into the donut business and where he hoped it would lead. I then threw myself into photographing the business, even putting the owner’s adorable toddler onto the conveyor belt, surrounded by smiles and glazed donuts.
The story covered two pages and had to jump to a third. So much for their editorial plan. Ha!
That experience launched me into a career of writing that has spanned many countries and countless exciting adventures. I’ll never be able to thank Barry enough for being the perfect editor for me when I needed exactly that in my life.
When I left that newsroom to pursue the path my future was taking, he gave me a Krispy Kreme baseball cap and a box of donuts. When Barry retired, I wanted to return the favor.
I just couldn’t find a practical way to send him a refrigerator.
Cheryl Lewis lives in Watertown and previously wrote for newspapers in Alabama and Georgia, as well as Ladies Home Journal magazine. She is a professional book editor and teaches woodturning and art around the country. She can be reached at cheryl@almostfirewood.com. She still loves Krispy Kreme donuts and notes from readers!