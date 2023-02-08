It was a bold move.
In the midst of the hustle and bustle of the airport in Indianapolis, there were rows upon rows of seats at the gate, and all were empty.
Except one.
My morning had already been a busy one, as is so often true of business trips. I’d packed up my things at the hotel in the wee hours, since I was meeting colleagues for breakfast before heading out to catch my flight.
I didn’t need to hurry to the gate, mind you. When it’s time to travel, I like to build in lots of extra time to remove any worries and stress … and it was that particular habit of mine that changed my future forever.
As I sauntered up to the waiting area of my flight, with loads of time to spare, there was a handsome young man dressed in a business suit already sitting there. We were alone in a sea of hurrying travelers and, though it felt forward, I chose a seat near him. His smile as he glanced up lit his whole face.
“Good morning,” he said. I smiled back.
Six months later, we were married on a beach.
True story!
I realize now that his habits on travel days, which are so opposite my own, directly led to our fateful meeting. Jim, you see, likes to round the corner and board the plane. He cannot understand why I like to build in extra time — even an hour or two — at the airport when if he plans his route just right, he can skid into the queue and dash onto the plane with absolutely no waiting around or time to spare.
On the morning that we met he missed his flight.
Since he was late and I was early, our futures collided; it was love at first sight. We are proof that does exist. Our conversation wasn’t long, since he had to get on the next plane flying south and mine was still scheduled an hour away. As he stood to join the line of travelers forming at the next gate, we exchanged business cards and were soon texting each other.
Those texts became long phone calls and then visits between our homes in Georgia and Florida as we began to piece together our histories and dreams — and most importantly, our connection.
I’m convinced that feeling connected to each other emotionally is what we all crave the most. Knowing each other and feeling known is what creates that comforting sense of home.
Jim and I didn’t live in the same state and weren’t flying on the same plane, but our brief conversation in a distant airport kicked off a connection that changed everything. That was nearly 20 years ago.
Does our fairytale beginning (if you can say the chaos of an airport is dreamy) mean that our lives became perfect and we effortlessly sailed away into the happily-ever-after sunset of bliss?
Yeah, kinda.
Just kidding. We’re real and flawed and are ever changing. What seems to have made the biggest difference in the success of our relationship has been that he and I still choose each other. Life is sometimes really hard, but I’ve had the extreme privilege of sitting beside him at many, many airports since our first meeting. Sometimes I pinch myself just a little that I’ve gotten to do life with the guy who smiled at me as our ships first passed in the night. (OK, it was a plane and it was morning. You get the idea.)
Choosing each other every day is still the boldest choice of all.
Cheryl Lewis lives in Watertown and has won top awards writing for newspapers in Alabama and Georgia. She can be reached at cheryl@almostfirewood.com. She’d love to hear about your love story. Happy Valentine’s Day!