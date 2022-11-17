I saw the headlights coming and the other driver saw mine. We were headed in opposite directions, toward each other, with who knows what worries on our minds. There was just something that made mine feel a little lighter when those lights paused, the intent clear:
He or she was letting me cross the country bridge first.
Sure, maybe you think someone stepping aside on that narrow path to give you right of way is just common sense or maybe a sound safety precaution. If that’s your first thought, though, you’re probably not Southern. Trust me, I’ve lived around the country and it’s every man for himself out there: Speed up if someone might beat you to the crossing.
But in the South, it’s still all about courtesy … and howdy.
When I moved away to the north and then the west, know what I missed the most? No one lifted a finger (no, I don’t mean the middle one) from the steering wheel in greeting as you drove past each other. It’s a small thing, I know, but one I’ve always loved. Just a nod to say hello, I see you and today’s a good day.
It’s unspoken, like gentlemen tipping their hat in the old days as a lady would pass or young people offering their seat on a bus to someone older.
When my daughter was young, we decided to figure out if there was a code to whether someone offered the hand salute. We’d experiment as I drove along and, together, we’d laugh at the results. What would work best, we wondered … an index finger lifted as the other car approached, or more of a casual full-hand wave? Two fingers, three? Sometimes we’d get distracted and miss a nod from someone coming along and I must admit I’d feel remorse that their friendly gesture had gone unanswered in that fleeting instant of humanity.
Ever acknowledge a driver but watch them pass, just another car zipping by, its driver oblivious to the surroundings or others on the same road of life? When I moved from the South, it’s all I ever experienced. No one was taking the time to appreciate they weren’t truly alone. The moment we headed back and crossed the Mason-Dixon line, drivers began to make eye contact again, and lift the most casual of hello’s. It boosted my spirits each time.
Even the truckers seem to know.
When I was a kid, sure, everyone knew that you could pump your arm and make a semi sound its horn. Oh, how we’d cheer and celebrate when that worked. Maybe it didn’t delight everyone and regulations began to restrict drivers from making noise, because for some reason that changed over the years.
But there are quieter ways that the older drivers still let you know they grew up with manners. I love that, when you let them into your lane, they sometimes signal thanks with a quick flash of their taillights. (I guarantee those drivers grew up in the South.) I make sure to wave when someone is kind to me. Ever notice how great it feels when someone gestures to thank you for generosity in traffic?
I don’t think the casual courtesy I’m talking about is necessarily taught. More likely, it’s observed, passed down through the generations who have seen it done a million times and then adopt the same quiet ways of welcome.
It’s a Southern thing and it’s sure good to be home.
Cheryl Lewis lives in Watertown and has won top awards writing for newspapers in Alabama and Georgia. She can be reached atcheryl@almostfirewood.com.You’ll know her in traffic. She’ll be testing her salute!