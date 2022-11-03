It was a tradition that meant something to me.
“I’m so glad you’re here,” I would say each time my friend Miles Anderson walked through the door. He’d come over and wrap me in a bear hug, like he did so well for everyone, and say it back.
“I’m so glad you’re here.”
He’d smile, because he was usually in my Atlanta home, so where else would I be? It became something of an inside joke. Miles has been my then-husband Bill’s best friend pretty much their whole lives. Rarely did a week pass that they weren’t together to golf, watch sports on the big screen or hang out with their huge circle of high school friends.
Since few in the group were married with kids yet, waking up meant there was a pretty good chance Miles and more would be around soon. That was always a good thing.
His wife, Maria, was the apple of his eye. From the time Miles first laid eyes on her, he was smitten and that never changed one iota. Theirs is a love for the ages. As their family grew, his devotion to their kids and grandkids was bottomless.
Life and pretty crappy choices took me on a tangent away from my marriage and eventually even out of state, so years passed without my favorite exchange. On the rare occasions, though, when our paths crossed as Bill and I navigated two-household parenting, it never failed. Miles would still smile, give me a forgiving hug of welcome, and tell me what I most needed to hear:
“I’m (still) so glad you’re here.”
The cool thing about it was I knew he meant it. The world brightened for everyone any time Miles was around. Know why? When you were in conversation with him, you could truly trust his listening and you felt seen and special. Plus, he was a lot of fun.
That combination is a rare gift.
This year, on his birthday in May, I posted a message on his Facebook page. His response?
“I’m so glad you were here.”
Last week, at 63 years old, Miles had a massive heart attack and died. The waves of shock are still reverberating through all who knew him.
Today, after his funeral service at the church, many who love him gathered at his home to comfort Maria and the family and celebrate Miles’ life. My husband, Jim, and I were grateful to be among them. It was wonderful to see everyone, but more than once I glanced around for Miles as friends grouped together for photos. It was a fresh jolt and heartache each time reality corrected me.
I don’t believe that life ends at death, though I know that sounds contradictory. Everything about our existence here is too complex and miraculous to be mere science. Surely the depth of love we’re capable of experiencing is proof of that. I’m not asking you to envision a castle in the sky or God on the throne if that doesn’t fit your personal belief system, but I see no reason the richness of life or even our active ability to appreciate it stops when our bodies fail.
Life is the continuum that links us all, just as love — as Bill pointed out at the service — is the best legacy that we can gift our descendants.
I hope that’s true, because I like to think Miles is wholly appreciating the essence of life and that all he poured into us is shining right back into him. If I could communicate with him for just one more moment, you know what I’d say:
I’m so very glad you were here.