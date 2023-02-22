I’m gonna let you in on a little secret.
It surprises even me that I’m willing. For nearly 20 years, our getaway in the north Alabama mountains has been my favorite spot to rest and relax. You know how that goes, since you’ve all experienced it here: When the world finds out, everything changes.
Once upon a time, I thought about creating an adventure guide for those who were visiting the area, since it’s kind of tough to find some of the best swimming holes without insider directions. Before it was changed by the powers that be, it was still possible to reach some of them on an ATV, but now a four-wheel-drive truck is the best way to access the rocks with a 35-foot drop into crystal-clear waters unobstructed to the bottom. I’ve even seen the occasional scuba diver there to enjoy rare river clarity.
Another spot in the area boasts a simple side-of-the-road dirt pullover, with no real climbing necessary. You just need to be OK with a little, you know, dirt as you pick your way to the water’s edge. A float is the best way to enjoy the day … cooler and Bluetooth speaker optional but ideal. I wonder if the rope swing is still there. Each season, it seems, it’s removed by those who would spoil fun (in the name of minimizing risk, I imagine); it’s never long before it mysteriously reappears, along with hoots, hollers and flips midair.
My favorite kayaking route once had an awesome beach on one side of the river and a tremendous 100-year-old oak tree with sprawling limbs on the other. It was impossible to pass by that gorgeous tree and not want to be held in its arms. We’d stop, allegedly scramble into its heights and leap shouting gleefully into the icy water. The owner of that beach, who’d once told me he was a minister, got tired of kayakers ignoring his “No Trespassing” signs. Down we floated one sunny afternoon to find the tree collapsed into the water, the signs of its chainsaw demise evident.
I confess I wept.
Several sets of waterfalls are Costa Rica worthy and if you know just the place to shimmy down a brief rock face to the canyon floor, it’s possible to meander along scattered rocks and downed trees to a set of boulders that abut the water. I carry my float along with me, because drifting atop clear waters is one of my very happiest ways to pass a summer day.
There’s a little rock outcropping where I’ve sunbathed many times. One time I was laying there, blissfully slathered with sun and smile, when I glanced to my right. There sunbathing alongside me was an equally relaxed snake.
(See? If I throw in reminiscences like that, I can surely thin the crowd by 98 percent. As it turns out, this actually happened, so it’s not just a scare tactic.)
I’m no dummy, and am human, so my flight reflex kicked into high gear as I scrambled to escape, but that slithery beast had no designs on me. I disrupted its idyllic moment just as it surely as it had ended mine. Behind me the waterfalls continued to thunder their way to the rock shelf where it’s possible to stand when the flow is diminished.
Our cabin has a panoramic view with sweeping color most mornings at sunrise and even the foggy days, where there is nothing to see but the tip of your nose, are glorious. Why?
Serenity. There is no better start to the day than experiencing absolute peace. I’ve come to realize that’s worth more than all the “stuff” that money can buy. It doesn’t hurt that I seem to feel it most when surrounded by trees, trails and nature.
I love looking at the trail camera and seeing what has wandered past. (No, you cannot hunt on my land. The hunting is all theirs.)
My getaway isn’t the only lovely spot in our neck of the woods. Nashville is bordered on all sides by counties and states that harbor idyllic and isolated retreats, if rolling hills, skies that stretch forever and splashy days are also your cuppa tea.
I think I’ve just talked myself into keeping mine secret just awhile longer.
Cheryl Lewis lives in Watertown and has won top awards writing for newspapers in Alabama and Georgia.