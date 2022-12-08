It’s nearly Christmas and we’ve all got ‘em: troubles of some sort. I don’t even need to list the possible culprits, since we can each conjure up our own. My recent meeting, though, with a Lebanon native put things into perspective.
Though he’d rather not be named, and I’ll respect that, I found his collection of letters he’d sent home during the Korean War to be fascinating … and enlightening. Those of us who’ve never been to war can only imagine the daily horrors, but to see them spelled out by someone who was 21 at the time and wrote home often brought the rigors to life.
I can’t imagine experiencing that kind of relentless cold and hunger and that’s just the tip of the iceberg.
He’s not certain who wrote it, but the version of “ ‘Twas The Night Before Christmas” that he shared with me reinforced my certainty that many of our worries can be set aside long enough for us to feel profound gratitude both for our daily blessings and for those who serve on our behalf under such debilitating and demanding conditions.
This excerpt is not meant to be a holiday downer. Instead, it’s a reminder to smile and find joy each day in the basic pleasures we all enjoy, no matter what other struggles we may be facing.
“A Korean Christmas”
‘Twas the night before Christmas and all through the tent
Was the odor of fuel oil. (The stovepipe was bent.)
The shoepacks were hung by the oil stove with care
In hopes that they’d issue each man a new pair.
The weary GI were sacked out in their beds
And visions of sugar-babes danced in their heads.
When up on the ridgeline there arose such a clatter
Some of the machine guns started to chatter.
I rushed to my rifle and threw back the bolt
My tent mates awoke with a jolt.
Outside we could hear our Platoon Sergeant Kelly,
A hard little man with a little potbelly
Come Yancy, come Clancy, come Connors and Watson,
Up Miller, up Shiller, up Baker and Dotson
We trembled outside in a swirl of confusion
So cold that each man could have used a transfusion
Then putting his thumb up in front of his nose,
Sergeant Kelly took hold of us shivering Joes.
But we all heard him say in a voice soft and light,
“Merry Christmas to all and may you live through the night.”
Cheryl Lewis lives in Watertown and has won top awards writing for newspapers in Alabama and Georgia. She can be reached atcheryl@almostfirewood.com.She would love for you to find a veteran and listen attentively to the stories.