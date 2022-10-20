Sure, autumn has arrived and this week’s forecast even sees local low temps dropping into the 20s. (WHAT?!) I’m fine with unpacking cozy blankets and finding my stash of socks (I’m nearly a 100 percent flip flop girl the rest of the year), but I’m definitely not ready to turn on the furnace and winterize the pool.
It’s always too soon, isn’t it, to say goodbye to the perfection of fall? It seems as soon as it arrives, frost is muscling its way across the morning lawn.
But at least for a day we’ll be celebrating extreme HEAT in our neighborhood.
My neighbors are having their annual Chili Cookoff and my husband and I are tossing our hats in the ring.
Who can resist a trophy that features its own toilet? That’s genius.
There will be TWO entries from our household. I’m even hiding my recipe from my husband’s peering eyes, though the smells wafting through the house as I experiment are attracting his curious and ravenous attention. (Did I mention that I can be competitive?)
My concoction won’t actually be overly spicy. I’m not one of those who understand consuming something that’s going to destroy your taste buds and ruin any appetite for more. I realize that might crush my chances, because chili and extreme spice are the Adam & Eve of backyard gatherings each October. It’s the aftermath (you know what I mean) that is especially brutal when beans and chili powder mingle. (And you wonder why they got tossed out of the Garden of Eden.)
Since by the time you read this the contest will be over, I’m going to share with you what I hope has been the recipe for my award-winning, triumphant chili of the year. I have no clue yet how it will taste, since it’s a blend of several I found online, but I’m hoping for the best. I’d love for you to share yours with me!
½ c fatback (How can you go wrong with a recipe that starts there?)
1 poblano pepper, skin/seeds removed
3 lbs. chuck roast cubed bite-size
1 sweet onion, chopped
½ c minced garlic, fresh
Mushrooms diced so tiny that no one can guess what they are
3 cans fire-roasted diced tomatoes
1 jar sundried tomatoes
1 32-oz pkg beef broth
1 can chicken broth
¼ c Dried oregano
1 tsp Cumin
Kinder’s wood-fired dry chili seasoning pkt
¼ c Masa only if you want to thicken
Dice all that can be diced; sear the things that can be seared. Dump the whole shebang into a crockpot or Instapot two days before the cookoff and cook on low until the meat melts in your mouth. Serve with butter-slathered buttermilk cornbread. (White Lily mix/real buttermilk only and seared in scalding oiled cast iron skillet until crusty.)
Come get it while it’s hot!
Cheryl Lewis lives in Watertown and previously wrote for newspapers in Alabama and Georgia. She can be reached at cheryl@almostfirewood.com. She’d love to hear about your chili successes/disasters.