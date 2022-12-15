It’s a simple game, really, but Bunco on this night was not really about the dice; instead, it was an excuse for a great group of neighbors several counties across to get to know each other.

That’s not always easy, y’know. It’s no secret that lots of new residents are discovering the beauty of Tennessee’s rolling hills and appeal of Southern kindness, but once they get ensconced in their new Home Sweet Homes, how is anyone supposed to make friends?

