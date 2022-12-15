It’s a simple game, really, but Bunco on this night was not really about the dice; instead, it was an excuse for a great group of neighbors several counties across to get to know each other.
That’s not always easy, y’know. It’s no secret that lots of new residents are discovering the beauty of Tennessee’s rolling hills and appeal of Southern kindness, but once they get ensconced in their new Home Sweet Homes, how is anyone supposed to make friends?
I’m figuring this out, too.
Sometimes, like last Tuesday, I just start random conversations in movie theaters before the lights dim. Have you ever been to Capitol Theater on historic Lebanon Square? It’s gorgeous! I’ve admired the brightly lit marquis for months, but finally got the chance to see inside.
There’s a classic Christmas movie being shown every Tuesday night this month and Jim Carrey’s “A Christmas Carol” was a version I’d never seen but thoroughly enjoyed. I’ll also be in my favorite row to see “Miracle on 34th Street.” (It will have already shown when this publishes.) That movie’s a treasure and what better place to see it than an old-school theater where its first movie ever starred Betty Grable?
While the theater originally opened with a thousand seats, that has been pared down over the years to 480. You’ll probably see me in one of them on Dec. 15 when “Polar Express” is playing.
While waiting for the feature to begin, I met a couple whose last name is Jewell — their first names escape me, but they were super nice. I dubbed us the party row! Ever meet someone and wish you’d exchanged contact information to keep in touch? Maybe next time.
Meanwhile I’m getting to know ladies who’ve begun meeting weekly for coffee and monthly for games, plus scattered dinners in between. It’s a bit like online dating, I imagine, where you load the NextDoor app for local news and conversations, then schedule events to get to know your neighbors. This particular group of ladies is a NextDoor subset called “Girls Next Door” and their purpose is to connect new friends en masse. They rock!
Already one of the ladies has come to visit my home and we passed a wonderful morning gabbing away like old friends. Plus, as a bonus, she was sweet enough to assemble my sewing machine that I’ve been carting around through five moves and five states —without the box ever being opened. I can tell we’re gonna be good friends.
Each Friday morning, some of the ladies meet in Mt. Juliet for coffee. I went last week and had wonderful conversations. As I write this, I’m sitting at the Billy Goat Café waiting for the next gathering to begin. I should note that I just asked to join someone sitting alone because that’s often a great way to meet interesting people. I struck gold! Father Dan Kinkead, who is the vicar at St. Andrews Anglican Church in Nashville, is helping start a church in Mt. Juliet. It will be called St. Francis and they’re hoping to kick it off the first part of January. He was such an interesting man. He and his wife, Micki, moved here from St. Louis “the minute before COVID hit.” So even though they’ve been here a couple of years, he said they still feel new.
“We love it here,” he told me. “It’s the people; there is this Southern gentility and friendliness of the people. You wouldn’t get ‘this’ (meaning me walking up and inviting myself to his table, ha ha) up North. Everyone is so sweet here. We do a lot of work with people who live on the margins and people who need to hear God’s love. We start out expecting to spend our time loving people and then spend most of our time apologizing for how they’ve been treated by the church in the past.
“Perhaps we’ve strayed far away from the simple power of love and just loving others no matter how they look or what they do,” he said. “You know, there’s a lot of speaking love but not sharing love. Love is a powerful thing. I have the best job in the world because I get to share love every day!”
He was beaming and, as the Girls Next Door began to stream in for our gathering, so was I. There’s no feeling like experiencing connection with the community you call home.
Cheryl Lewis lives in Watertown and has won top awards writing for newspapers in Alabama and Georgia. She can be reached atcheryl@almostfirewood.com.