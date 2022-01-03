Our children are living through some of the more trying times of their/our lifetimes. Their precious hearts and minds are confused and hurting and as adults we need to do all we can to help them.
They are looking to adults for guidance, leadership, direction and love. The last thing they need right now is uncertainty and division. Adults are supposed to teach children about life, sportsmanship, being a team player, manners, courtesy, character, integrity, respect, common sense, leadership, forgiveness, compromise, love, unity and doing the right thing always. They depend upon us as adults to teach them right from wrong and to lead.
As adults we must do all we can to teach our children how to become good adults. They are our future and need our help to learn and grow to become good adults.
As we all know our children don’t need to witness adults behaving like children or behaving badly. When I say children, I’m not talking about an adult being silly and having fun. I’m talking about an adult behaving badly, vengeful, mean spirited, childish, unethical, and selfish.
Some adults refuse to do right because their so-called enemy or the person they dislike might be right or win. Our society can’t afford people knowing how to do right but refusing to do so because of winning or losing. We all lose when we play those games.
Character and integrity are who we are when no one is watching and is needed even more when our children are watching. As a nation, state, county and city we must strive each day at being a team and showing children the right way to be an adult. We have enough enemies outside our great nation that would like nothing more than to see us destroy ourselves. We need each other and our kids need us to show them the right way to be an adult.
I am making a plea to all adults to please lead by example in a positive way for our children’s sake. They deserve our best now more than ever and we need to help them become the great young adults and future leaders they deserve an opportunity to be as well. They cannot do that without our positive leadership and direction today.
Kenny Martin is the City Manager/Economic Development for the City of Mt. Juliet.