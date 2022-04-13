While quarantined with tuberculosis for more than a year in the mid-1950s, Lebanon native Ronald Ligon contemplated how he might bring to life “the greatest story ever told.”
His vision was fulfilled when he opened the doors on Aug. 13, 1960, to Christus Biblical Gardens, his magnificent three-dimensional dream, in Gatlinburg. During the next 48 years his biblical narrative about Jesus of Nazareth, from the Nativity to the Ascension, drew millions.
In an advertisement in the Aug. 9, 1960, Knoxville Journal, Ligon announced the site as the newest major attraction for the Great Smokies area and described it “as if you were making a personal journey through the Holy Land over 2,000 years ago during the time Christ walked this earth.”
He set the 22,000-square-feet, one-story marble structure near the center of town next to the chair lift (today’s Gatlinburg SkyLift). Christus Gardens boasted 10 three-dimensional dioramas with 71 full-size lifelike wax figures, created in London by the company that supplied Madame Tussaud’s Wax Museum. The characters were clothed in splendiferous garments fashioned by the seamstresses who made costumes for such blockbuster films as 1951’s “Quo Vadis” and 1959’s “Ben-Hur.”
Dramatic lighting further enhanced the scenes, while music accompanying the narration came via recordings by the 35-voice Christus Biblical Gardens choir, directed by Vanderbilt University music department head Cyrus Daniels. To top things off was a king-sized Face of Christ sculpture made from a six-ton block of Carrara marble.
Ligon launched Christus Gardens, which he dubbed “America’s No. 1 Religious Attraction,” when he was 23, and Gatlinburg’s population was less than 700. He purchased the 11-acre plot of ground at what then was the astronomical price of $150,000.
Business-minded family
Ligon had entrepreneurship skills flowing through his veins. His grandfather, C.H. (Charles Horace) Ligon, and father, Raymond Ligon, had established Ligon & Son Funeral Home (today’s Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home) in Lebanon in 1920. Raymond went on to become president of the National Cemetery Development Corporation, which operated more than 300 cemeteries.
In his early teens, Ronald moved to Franklin and attended Battle Ground Academy. In the mid-1950s, he enrolled in Vanderbilt University, and during his sophomore year was stricken with tuberculosis, a lengthy ordeal that led to his conceptualization of Christus Gardens.
“They put me at St. Thomas Hospital in a quarantine area. They had come out with a new experimental drug. My folks signed the document to try the new treatment on me. The doctors were not sure. I spent about a year in St. Thomas. I was 19 or 20. All this time I thought about Christus Gardens. I planned it in my mind,” recalled Ligon, 85.
“A lot of my time at St. Thomas was spent in prayer. Back then if you had serious illness, they didn’t tell you what it was. They thought the shock would hurt you. I knew something was seriously wrong with me. All the nurses and doctors wore masks. The only people who came to see me straight were a priest, James Niedergeses, and a nun, and they came in twice a day and said prayer. I did not come up going full blast, but the new treatments worked. It took me some time to get back to where I was the same,” said Ligon, who never returned to Vanderbilt.
“After I spent all that time in bed, I just wanted to get up and do something, so I went a quarter to David Lipscomb College. At some point my dad took me to Gatlinburg. I was interested in a motel development and went up there to see about a motel and was looking around with a real estate man, Pritchard Barnes. He carried me to this piece of property.”
Sharing his dream with his father, he purchased the land with his dad’s help.
The power of advertising
Before constructing Christus Gardens, Ligon traveled more than 80,000 miles in one year, mainly in Europe studying many museums. Then using dozens of skilled craftsmen that included artists, writers, musicians, artisans and laborers, he created the Gardens exactly the way he envisioned. He opened and admitted guests free the first two days.
“Back then it was a different world. Television wasn’t ruling the day. Newspapers were really strong,” Ligon reminisced. “I thought my idea was so great that I wouldn’t have to advertise. I opened up and had never seen such a crowd of people. I said, ‘Thank you, Lord. We got this together,’ and on the third day admission was charged and less than 200 came.
“I got down on my knees and prayed to God. I didn’t know what else to do. I went and talked to some of the preachers in town. All were sympathetic. They told me, ‘Everybody is advertising.’ So, I started out learning PR and advertising a little bit at a time. I had to go on the road and call on newspapers to get the press. I put my time in.
“Back then a billboard wasn’t as costly (at one time he had more than 150 billboards), so I got going. Things started picking up. I got some folders to put in motels and restaurants, and the next big thing I started joining organizations. I was Chamber of Commerce president and joined regional and national organizations. Back then they called it the tourist industry. When wintertime came, everybody closed down. I was one of the first to open 12 months a year.
“I came out with postcards. They cost about a dime when I started. They got up to a quarter and 50 cents, but I never raised the price of my cards. That was about as cheap as advertising you could get. If you wanted to send a card right then, I would pay for the stamp, but they had to give me the cards.”
Designing the theme park
In the early years, Ligon stayed in a trailer and later built a small apartment on the property. His routine was to rise early in the morning, open the place and then do whatever needed to be done. That ranged from accounting to tending the gardens.
“I was also a fanatic on clean restrooms. So, I would clean the restrooms. I would work until second shift then go upstairs and take a nap for an hour and come back and close up,” he said.
As for other innovations, Ligon shared, “I found a family up in Canada known for window displays. They became my artists, designers and builders and came down and helped put everything in. I was way ahead of my time. I wanted lighting and sound for each scene. I had things custom made. You would come into a room, and we would show you a slide show and give you the history of Christus Gardens to get you prepared.
“When that was over with, everything was automated. A lady out front would push a button and the doors would open to the first scene, the Nativity. It would take you all the way through with lights and sounds. We could have four tours going through at one time.
“The last thing you saw was the Ascension and then in the courtyard was the Face of Christ. That was one of our biggest hits. People couldn’t get over how his eyes followed you wherever you went. Different things just fell in my life everywhere I went,” said Ligon, who met a young man in Italy whose family had owned a marble quarry for generations.
Inquiring if he had anything unique, the man took him to a warehouse where he had workers pull some boards off a big box, and there, behind a cloth, was a six-ton block of white Cararra marble with the face of Christ carved into it. The piece had been sculpted in the 1930s, but the customer never paid. It had been covered up for years.
“I took one look and thought, ‘Boy, I need that. This face of Christ follows me.’ I bought it and then had to figure out how to get it home. It was shipped to New Orleans, went by rail to Nashville and then was delivered on flatbed truck to Gatlinburg,” said Ligon.
End of the theme park
Ligon’s Christus Gardens flourished as tourists came from every state and more than 100 countries, and he added a $1 million, 6,500-square-foot expansion in 1988. During peak years, the attraction drew upwards of 250,000 annually. Finally, after 48 years of operating one of Gatlinburg’s busiest attractions, Ligon sold the property and the interior exhibits separately 14 years ago.
“The situation was I was getting older and none of my family wanted to run it. I thought, ‘What am I gonna do? I can’t continue carrying it on,’ and I wasn’t as sharp and aggressive as I once was,” explained Ligon.
He received an offer for the exhibits from Trinity Broadcasting Network, headed by the husband-and-wife team Paul and Jan Crouch, who in 1994 purchased Twitty City, the country entertainment complex built in Hendersonville by Conway Twitty, and renamed it Trinity Music City.
“Paul did most of the spiritual work, and Jan handled all of the finances. All my dealings were with Jan. They were interested and were gonna move it to Trinity Music City. When you’ve had something so long, it becomes like a child, but I realized I’m not going to be here forever. I agreed. They bought it and got everything up and moved there but never operated it. I was kind of excited about it because it would be close to my home and business in Franklin,” he recalled.
Ligon, a Franklin resident for the past 70 years, still goes into his office several days a week. Until several years ago he and his wife, Marty, enjoyed competing with the Single Action Shooting Society (SASS) with the War Trace Regulators.
(Cowboy Action Shooting is a sport where contestants compete with firearms typical of the Old West in events staged in an Old West setting as they shoot at targets on a course of different stages.)
Ligon, who has five children, seven grandchildren and two great-grandkids, clings to precious memories of his youth in the Cedar City, noting, “I had a wonderful childhood. I had one brother, 10 years older, so I was like an only child. When I lived in Lebanon, I was probably kin to half the people in Wilson County.”
While his grandfather and dad operated Ligon & Son Funeral, his mother, Lucille Sanders Ligon, owned Ray’s Jewelry Store on West Main Street between the West Side Hotel and the Capitol Theatre.
“She operated it during the war and behind the store she had a beauty shop,” said Ligon. “I grew up in a family where the women were all workers, successful in business. My grandmother, Allie Mae Jenkins Ligon, was an entrepreneur, I’m telling you. She was something else. She could buy an old house and get more apartments out of it than anybody. She had the Lebanon Hotel.
“I attended McClain Elementary and lived on University Avenue, which was the old entrance to Cumberland University. Those were the good ole days when you didn’t lock your doors and you’d sit on the porch steps and talk to the people walking by,” said the dreamer who enthralled millions with Christus Gardens, a place where visitors to the Smokies practically stepped inside the pages of a giant-sized biblical picture book.