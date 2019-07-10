LEBANON FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
Worship this Sunday at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. with Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. Lead Pastor Rev. Ryan Bennett will start the Sermon Series: Blockbusters until July 14. Communion is observed every first and third Sunday.
Young at Heart meets every second Thursday from Noon-2 p.m. in Fellowship Hall. We have lunch followed by a short program each month. We celebrate that month’s birthdays with cake and ice cream. Reservations are required the Tuesday before the event by calling (615) 444-3315. Game Day is for all adults. It meets every fourth Thursday in Fellowship Hall for games and fellowship, $5 for lunch from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
The church is located at 415 West Main St. in Lebanon. Call (615) 444-3315 for information.
MT. OLIVET BAPTIST
Small Groups begin at 9 a.m. and worship is at 10 on Sunday mornings. Sunday evenings Discipleship Training (Bible classes) is at 5 p.m. and evening worship is at 6 p.m. On the third Wednesday of every month, Mt. Olivet also offers the Closet of Hope at 4:30 p.m. A box of groceries, diapers and coats are made available. This is free and open to anyone in need. Wednesday fellowship meals are at 5:30 p.m. Cost for the meal is $5 per person with a maximum of $15 per family in the same household. Cost for children 2 or younger AND first time visitors are always FREE. Make a reservation by calling the church office by noon on Monday. The church is located at 7463 Hickory Ridge Rd. in Mt. Juliet. Call (615) 444-2390 for information.
FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
The Disciples Fast Track Class, a 24-week survey of the Old and New Testaments, will be offered each Monday from 6-7:15 p.m. beginning Aug. 5. There are two services each Sunday, a contemporary service at 8:45 a.m. in the Chapel and a traditional service at 11 a.m. in the Sanctuary. Sunday School for all ages begins at 9:45 a.m. The church is located at 304 W. Main St. in Lebanon. Call (615) 444-1360 for information.
MAPLE HILL CHURCH OF CHRIST
This coming Sunday, minister Rob Long will be speaking on the subject “Turning the World Upside Down” Acts 1:1-8. All are cordially invited to worship at 9 a.m. followed by Bible School for all ages at 10:15 a.m. The church is located at 102 Maple Hill Rd. next to Publix.
SHOP SPRINGS BAPTIST CHURCH
“The Family of God” is the topic of the sermon from 1 Corinthians 12. The pastor is Bo Irvin, a native of Nashville. Sunday School begins at 9:30 a.m. each Sunday followed by our worship service at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday evenings we have Bible study at 6 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall along with a class for GA’s (Girls in Action). There is a nursery for childcare for ages infant to 3 year olds. The church is located at 3022 Sparta Pike in Lebanon.
COLLEGE HILLS CHURCH OF CHRIST
Sunday morning worship services begin at 8:45 in the Worship Center with classes for all ages to follow. Second Service begins at 11 a.m. in the Witt Family Life Center Gym. The church is located at 1401 Leeville Pike in Lebanon.
BIG SPRINGS BAPTIST CHURCH
Travis Dean is scheduled to perform on Sunday, July 28 from 5:30-7. The church is located at 2940 Big Springs Rd. off Carthage Highway.
LIFE CHURCH
Life Church is located at 3688 Highway 109 in Lebanon.
MARKET STREET CHURCH OF CHRIST
The Church is located at 502 East Market St. in Lebanon.
FAIRVIEW CHURCH
The church is located at 1660 Leeville Pike in Lebanon.
SEAY’S CHAPEL UMC
The church is located at 108 Rocky Rd. in Lebanon.
TEMPLE BAPTIST CHURCH
The church is located at 211 Coles Ferry Pike in Lebanon.
LEBANON FIRST CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE
The church is located at 812 N. Cumberland Ave. in Lebanon.
LEBANON CUMBERLAND PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
The church is located at 522 Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon.
EPISCOPAL CHURCH OF THE EPIPHANY
The church is located at 1500 Hickory Ridge Rd in Lebanon.
COMMERCE CUMBERLAND PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
The church is located at 4260 S. Commerce Rd. in Watertown.
HICKORY HILLS BAPTIST CHURCH
The church is located at 2741 Nonaville Rd. in Mt Juliet.