The eighth annual Artisan Craft Fair will be Oct. 5 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Hermitage Presbyterian Church.
Several artisans from Wilson, Davidson and Rutherford counties will be on hand, and visitors will also be able to visit the Hermitage Craft Fair next door.
All items will be handmade, and there will be food, activities for children so parents can visit and local entertainment.
Admission will be free, and plenty of parking will be available. The fair will be held rain or shine. Some of the local entertainment will include Ava Davis, Anna Gavin, the Barnlofters Square Dance group, Olivia West, and Rebecca and Will Mogey. Boy Scouts plan to smoke their barbecue that will be available to eat in or for takeout.
There will be a silent auction, and proceeds will go to the Good Samaritan Sam fund, which helps families in the area with emergency needs or expenses for shelter, utilities and cremation. The fund has helped more than 165 families in Wilson and Davidson counties.
For more information, contact the church office at 615-883-8944; Margaret Cantrell at 615-286-1306 or Nancy Abbott at 615-830-6292 or hpc.craftfair@gmail.com.