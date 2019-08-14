Lebanon churches and organizations have joined together for the second time to provide food to fight hunger and information to fight opioid addiction.
Pickett Rucker United Methodist Church, First United Methodist Church and Westland United Methodist Church joined DrugFree WilCo for the event, continuing an effort that started last year.
“The event is to feed the people and distribute information about the opioid crisis. We have churches working together and pastors coming together. We have stopped asking, ‘What would Jesus do?’ We’re doing what he did,” Pickett Rucker United Methodist Church pastor Michael Ruttlen said.
The group provided a week’s worth of food — including fruits, vegetables, bread and canned goods — to 150 families and provided information about the ongoing opioid epidemic and resources available.
“We’re all coming together to do what the Bible says do, which is ‘the greatest among you shall be your servant.’ We want to have a servant’s heart,” Westland United Methodist Church Pastor William Jones said.
“It’s really struck this community around this church very hard. We realized they were doing an event in May around the opioid crisis and we planned on doing a feeding event. We thought we would combine those together and create a synergy around it,” said
According to First United Methodist Church Senior Pastor Ryan Bennett, the groups will organize a similar event at least once a quarter.