Five-term Lebanon City Council member Fred Burton was honored with a Legends of Lebanon Award last week for his contributions to the city at both the government and civic level.
Mayor Rick Bell made the announcement that Burton would finally receive the award he has sponsored for many years. Bell invited Burton and his family in front of the council for the recognition.
“Fred, you’ve always been a legend. Now it’s official. Congratulations,” said Bell, shaking Burton’s hand as attendees in the audience applauded the announcement and gave Burton a standing ovation.
Bell detailed several of Burton’s accomplishments, including his military service in Korea, business ownership and longtime career as a radio host and deejay for Nashville’s WBOL station as well as Lebanon radio stations WANT and WCOR.
“During his disc jockey career, Fred met The Four Tops, The Temptations, Marvin Gaye, Teddy Pendergrass, Ray Charles, B.B. King, Smokey Robinson, Patti Labelle, The Manhattans, The Pointer Sisters and the Godfather of Soul, James Brown,” said Bell. “Fred will be quick to tell you he fed James Brown and his band at his house.”
Burton’s work to improve Bluebird Road and Trousdale Ferry Pike’s homes and sewer system with the use of grant dollars was also commended.
In other council business, Bell said that the Tennessee Department of Transportation is expected to being sidewalk paving improvements near Kroger on W. Main Street this week.
The council voted to approve several amendments to the Future Land Use Plan and the Official Zoning Atlas, including a commercial mixed-use and office professional zoning changes for property along Lebanon Road within Ward 5.
A similar amendment to the Zoning Atlas to rezone property previously labeled residential along Knoxville Avenue to now be considered heavy industrial passed.
Unanimous approval was also given to begin advertising bids for the first phase of the Lebanon Sports Complex.
The council’s next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, May 17.