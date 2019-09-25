The Lebanon City Council recently created a committee to advise, recommend and oversee aspects of altering and creating sidewalks, bike lanes and trails in the city.
The Sidewalk, Bike and Trail Committee will consist of seven members who will examine improving alternative travel that city leaders have said is a growing need in the city.
The group’s duties include recommending the location to the Lebanon Planning Commission and Lebanon City Council for sidewalks, bike lanes and trails within the city and to develop and update the sidewalk, bike lanes and trails plan to create a network which links open space, parks and other public facilities and neighborhoods.
Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash will appoint the seven members of the committee, which must include five Lebanon residents. The other two members must live within Wilson County. Also, one member must also be a member of the Lebanon Planning Commission, one member must be a member of the Public Services Transportation Committee and one member must be a member the ADA community.
The committee is expected to meet at least four times a year.