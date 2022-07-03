Lebanon officials continue to grapple with growth-related issues and recently turned their attention to builders.
The city‘s Public Infrastructure Committee held a meeting last week to discuss potential remedies for substandard construction or contractors that attempt to circumvent city or state construction guidelines.
Discussion primarily focused on an additional fee to cover the cost of additional inspections by either a city inspector or private inspector during construction process.
Lebanon Utilities Director Margaret Washko said the city has faced situations when builders have been reluctant to correct errors identified by city staff, or issues caused by builders are identified after a certain time period when the responsibility falls to the city.
Errors have included the exclusion of a sewer pump in a development and pipes laid in wrong locations.
“We have one full-time person and he’s just run ragged,” Washko said.
Washko said once piping in the ground, the city re-inspects it in a year, which includes running a camera through the line. Once a problem, typically a sag, is identified and agreed upon, the contractor has 12 months to repair the issue.
Washko said there are occasions when city staff and builders disagree on issues.
City officials hope the additional field inspections during the construction process would identify issues quicker and prevent circumvention.
Lebanon Councilor Tick Bryan called the issue “ridiculous,” and suggested penalties for builders that knowingly don’t adhere to codes and regulations.
“We can’t trust obviously, so we need to provide our own and have them pay for it,” Bryan said.
“Having somebody, whether it’s a subcontractor of full-time employee or somebody separate, that is the city of Lebanon’s that inspects it and validates that what’s going in meets the city’s criteria and meets the design criteria helps to avoid that problem later,” Committee member Steven Jones said. “Most of these cities have to have it funded somehow.”
The group discussed the need for policy and procedure for the fees, a potential tier system for smaller projects and a timeline to evaluate the effectiveness of the fees.