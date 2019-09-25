There’s a new department at City Hall in Mt. Juliet that seems to fly under the radar in recognition, but what they do daily is seen by thousands of people every day
City Manager Kenny Martin has always been a stickler about the aesthetics of Mt. Juliet. He’s proud to say he thinks it’s one of the cleanest cities around.
“We consider keeping our city clean and beautiful a vital part in maintaining and improving the quality of life we have here in Mt. Juliet for our residents and those who visit our great city,” he said.
So, the city recently began its City Beautiful Department with three employees. Marty Potts oversees the department (and wears a second hat as city liaison), and is joined by 10-year city employee John Mullins and newly hired Scott Ford.
No, it’s not a glamorous job, but their six day-a-week efforts are apparent all across the city
“We take care of everything,” Potts said. “Trash, roads, signs, sidewalks mowing and blowing grass. A lot more too.”
Just last week that “a lot” was hand painting bridges across Mt. Juliet.
Potts said trash littering the city that takes six days a week to clean up comes from a variety of places. Not all litter is as intentional as rolling down a window and throwing out your fast food bag.
“A lot comes from pickup trucks that might get out of loosely tied trash bags and things like that,” Potts said.
Martin echoed this concern.
“Just imagine the difference it would make if each person picked up a piece of trash each day and disposed of it properly,” he said. “If you have something in the bed of your truck that might blow out, place it in the trash can or secure it in your vehicle until you can properly dispose of it. Lots of trash litters our yards and roadways that blew out of vehicles unintentionally, so not placing items or trash in the beds of trucks that is prone to blow out would go a long way in keeping our community cleaner. Many items that blow out of the backs of trucks or fall off of trailers occur because they were not properly secured. This can be everything from mattresses, box springs and tires to you name it. And sadly, it can cause accidents and even serious injury and death.”
Martin added many studies have shown a clean and litter-free community is also a safer and more welcoming community as well. He noted keeping Mt. Juliet clean is the right thing to do for many reasons.
“For example, it helps our residents maintain and improve their property values, it helps our environment, it helps cut down on rodent and insect infestation, it helps our businesses and economic development and it helps make our city more attractive and beautiful just to name a few reasons keeping our city clean and litter free is so important.”
Potts said there are eight large trash cans dispersed along Mt. Juliet Road.
“I think people are getting used to them, because we do empty them a lot,” he said.
He doesn’t consider his job “demeaning” in the least.
“We have new companies and new residents that come right off the Interstate,” Potts said. “They live, work and play here. We stand out because of our efforts.”
He said they fight litter every day.
“At the end of the day we know we’ve made a difference,” he said. “If not for Mr. Martin and the commission, City Beautiful Department would not be on board.”
Potts also lauded the many scout troops that have planned trash pickup days to help out.
Other projects to beautify the city include the parks department planting all the flowers in pots along the roadways, planting trees along the medians, and hanging and changing out a variety of banners.
“Our city is getting better and better,” Potts said. “The streets are better, the green space is better and we will just make sure it is kept clean.”