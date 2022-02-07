Lebanon residents will soon be able to enjoy the treats of the beloved Clayborn’s Bakery as the popular bakery and cafe is set to reopen with new ownership sometime in the next four weeks.
Lebanon’s Rick Smith and his daughter-in-law, Nicole Smith, will head the family operation after purchasing the Clayborn’s building and operation on West Main Street from former owners Brittany Pickler Kimble and her sister, Brooke Pickler, who changed the bakery’s name to J. Clayborn’s.
The sisters are the granddaughters of Johnnie J. Clayborn, who owned the bakery for many decades starting in 1960 when he became co-owner of Driver’s Bakery. In 1970, the bakery moved to West Main Street.
The sister cited the demands of the business and desires to pursue other goals as reasons for the closing last December.
Smith said the journey started last summer in Watertown when he was at a coffee shop with family and Nicole mentioned she wished she could own a bakery-type establishment. Smith said he joked that maybe she would inherit some money and make the dream come true.
The dream became closer to reality when Smith visited J. Clayborn’s the week of their closing in December and learned about their closing and inquired if anyone was interested in purchasing the business.
Smith said the next month would feature cleaning, stocking and some training from the sisters and longtime Clayborn’s employee Mike Rhodes.
“I told them we couldn’t make this work without them, especially those recipes, because the recipes are what makes it different and special for the last 70 years,” Smith said. “We’re excited and a little nervous. It’s something I’ve never done before. I don’t have any problem running a business. I’m just not familiar with the bakery business.”
Smith said he hopes to open in late February or early March.
“It’s just baby steps right now. I tell everybody that we have to learn to crawl before we can walk and run,” Smith said.