Nick Clemmons has joined the Lebanon-based law firm of The Law Offices of Hugh Green as an associate attorney.
The Lebanon native is the son of Larry and Kelly Clemmons and received a bachelor of science degree from Middle Tennessee State University. In May of 2018, he received his Doctor of Jurisprudence degree from Nashville School of Law, graduating in the top 10 percent of his class.
While in law school, he worked as a law clerk for firms practicing civil litigation, divorce and custody law, and criminal defense in Nashville and Lebanon. After graduation, Clemmons spent a year serving as the law clerk for the Honorable Chancellor Howard W. Wilson of the Rutherford County Chancery Court,
Clemmons’ areas of practice at The Law Offices of Hugh Green include family law, probate, civil litigation and criminal defense.