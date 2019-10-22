Making the Music, the annual Keith Edmonds Foundation fundraiser, will feature CMA award winning singer and songwriter Deana Carter, along with Allie Colleen, Krystal Keith and Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame songwriter Matraca Berg.
Carter will be performing many fan favorites, including “Strawberry Wine”, “Did I Shave My Legs for This”, and “We Danced Anyway”.
Berg has charted on the Top 40 Country Billboard with hits including Carter’s “Strawberry Wine” and “XXXs and OOOs” by Trisha Yearwood.
Allie Colleen, daughter of Garth Brooks, has a debut single “Work in Progress”. After a two-year hiatus for her first child, Krystal Keith, daughter of country music star Toby Keith, returned with a five-song EP built around her widely acclaimed Show Dog Nashville debut album.
At the end of the show there will be three items up for auction; the opportunity to go on stage and sing with Deana Carter, an autographed guitar from Toby Keith and a New Year’s Eve package for four at John Rich’s Redneck Riviera in downtown Nashville.
Proceeds from this event will benefit the Keith Edmonds Foundation in its work with assisting and empowering victims of child abuse and foster children in Wilson County.
The event takes place at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon on Friday, Oct. 25. Doors open at 6 p.m., dinner is at 6:30 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m.
Tickets: are $40 each. Ticket price includes dinner and the show. Tickets are available at Eventbrite.com, by e-mail at Keith@keithedmonds.com or calling 615-651-0714.