For many Cedar City baby boomers, he was Lebanon’s Santa Claus. Besides bending an ear to tots and listening to their requests for Christmas presents, he left an endearing landmark, a culinary legacy that keeps on giving all year round.
The man who stepped into St. Nick’s boots every December some 65 years ago was entrepreneur Wesley Vantrease, the founder of Snow White Drive-In.
“He loved playing Santa Claus. Dad, unfortunately, died too soon, but he was Santa Claus for a month every year from about 1955 to 1960. He looked the part and was about the right size. He was about 5-foot-9 and weighed about 250. He was pretty round and very merry, bubbly, laughable,” said Vantrease’s son, Bob, a 1958 graduate of Lebanon High School, who lives in Upperville, Va.
“He took a mobile home down to the square, and it was Santa’s headquarters where everyone had their picture made with Santa. He went to every civic event in December and then rode the fire engine in the Christmas parade. Coincidentally, he died on Christmas Eve 1961.”
The Nashville Banner reported on Dec. 26, 1961, that Vantrease, age 59, died on Christmas Eve after a long illness and noted that he “represented the Christmas spirit here as Lebanon’s Santa Claus for many years, dressed in his Santa suit each season and visited homes here and attended parties, delighting children. He helped deliver presents for the Kiwanis Club to underprivileged children.”
Among the throngs of kiddos who shared Christmas wishes with Santa Vantrease in 1959 was Lebanon’s Jimmy Hobbs.
“I was three-and-a-half years old. I was in awe of meeting Santa Claus, and this was the first time I met him in person. I told him what I wanted for Christmas, and he said he would make sure I got it,” reminisced Hobbs, who remembers that Santa’s trailer was parked near the center of the square up against the statue of General Hatton and faced East Main Street.
Diane Wooden Davis, another child of the 1950s, recalled Vantrease and Cedar City Christmases, saying, “They had big Christmas lights across the square. This was always at night, usually on Fridays, about a week to 10 days before Christmas. When those lights came on, kids got so excited because the Christmas parade was about to start. Santa would come in last and circle the square and stop at the courthouse.
“I can remember my daddy holding me on his shoulders so I could see Santa. We got so excited and there was such a big crowd, and the kids followed him. He would get off the float and go up the steps of courthouse to the archway. He would stand up there greeting all the kids and handing the candy out and after that you could go in the trailer.
“I was scared to death of him at first. I think I was mesmerized by him because I had never seen anything like him. I do remember going into the trailer and sitting in his lap, and he would always give us candy, usually a candy cane. It was a fun time, a big event, a different time than it is now,” said Davis.
As for the trailer, Bob explained that his father sold mobile homes.
“He’d always take one of the trailers down to the square and park it on the square and that was Santa’s home for the month. He was there a lot from 1 to 4 o’clock, and the kids could come in and talk and parents could take their pictures. I would say he had 25 to 50 children a day, black and white, come in, and he always had candy, little peppermint candy canes.
“He had the Santa Claus suit and the beard and played Santa Claus in Lebanon and Shop Springs and Watertown, and he stayed close to home. Dad was a very giving man. When a couple just got married, he would sell them a mobile home at cost. He was a real community-oriented guy. He loved that little town he was born in, and he sold Lebanon all the time because he thought what would be good for Lebanon would be good for him. He was the chamber of commerce for the town he loved.”
Bob’s brother, Jerry, who lives in Chattanooga, also remembers their father as a man who “always gave himself to things like that. He was just a generous person and a hard worker. He worked day and night. We had a farm, and my brother and I would work in the garden in the morning before school and in the afternoon after school. We had cattle, horses, pigs, goats, everything you can imagine, and we grew vegetables like corn, okra, tomatoes, watermelons and cantaloupes.”
Besides good childhood memories, he still possesses a treasured Christmas gift his dad gave him over 70 years ago. “In 1950, when I was 7, he gave me a Lionel train set, and I still have it today,” said Jerry.
Impact on the Lebanon business community
Before opening Snow White, Vantrease operated Vantrease Trailer Park and Sales Service near the drive-in restaurant and also ran Vantrease Motors on South Cumberland Street where he sold Studebaker cars and Case farm machinery.
In sharing his father’s vocations, Bob said, “When he got out of high school there was not any work here. He went to visit his brother in Gary, Ind., to see about getting a job. He wound up hauling steel mill workers from Chicago to Gary. He helped start the Chicago Transit Union. When World War I came along, instead of drafting all those steel mill workers, they froze them in place, and that’s how they served their military duty by working at the steel mill.
“He also managed Ted’s Trailer Park in Gary where they had a drive-in restaurant. That’s where Dad got the idea for the Snow White Drive-In restaurant in Lebanon. A lot of kids worked at Snow White. It was the place to go in high school. I’ve seen it five deep all the way around after a ball game and the jukebox blaring. Nearly all the waitresses were cheerleaders, and they wore white tops, short red skirts and white boots. If my dad had lived, I’d say McDonald’s would have had some competition.”
Bob said that that his father went to the Chicago World’s Fair in 1936. That was where he met his wife-to-be, who was from New Middleton in Smith County and was in Chicago visiting her cousin who was married to Mr. Vantrease’s brother, Joe.
When the Vantreases and their sons moved to Lebanon in 1950, they bought 20 acres of land on the corner of Blair Lane and West Main Street from Jim Horn Hankins.
“They wanted to get back to Tennessee, and the first thing he started was selling trailers and then cars and farming and then Snow White. My brother and I neither one cared for those businesses. We went on to college and our separate ways and sold it all. I think every food chain has about moved into Lebanon, and the old Snow White’s still there.”
In a previous interview with The Wilson Post, Jerry said, “I remember the first order we ever got. I was running the curb service myself. The order was for four hamburgers, four orders of French fries and four Cokes. It was $2.12. They almost went nuts. They thought that was high.”
The brothers and their father built the eatery with two windows up front for people to place orders, but about 90 percent of their customers preferred the curb service where the car hops would come to the driver-side window and take orders. Today’s Snow White still practices this tradition but also is open for indoor dining.
“Dad hired most of the cheerleaders at Lebanon High School as the car hops, and once a year he would give all the proceeds from a week’s work to the high school senior class. We made our milk shakes thick, and people liked that. After football and basketball games, it was the place to go,” said Jerry, who managed Snow White for most of his high school days, happy days, indeed.