Nathan York of Mt. Juliet has been inducted into Freed-Hardeman University's Alpha Chi National Honor Scholarship Society. York is studying for a Bachelor of Arts in Communications Public Relations degree.
Cassidy Price of Mt. Juliet is one of 14 University of Alabama students to receive a Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship to participate in study abroad programs. Price was selected to study in the United Kingdom.
The following Middle Tennessee State University students from Wilson County were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi: Melody Cooper of Lebanon; Brian Peterson of Mt. Juliet; Alicia Robinson of Mt. Juliet; Brenna Smith of Mt. Juliet; Alison Blanton of Mt. Juliet; Logan Sobotta of Mt. Juliet; Maura Quinn of Mt. Juliet.
Rachael Lawrence of Mt. Juliet (MTSU), Tony Taylor of Lebanon (MTSU) and Sydney Dodd of Lebanon (Troy University) were initiated into Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society.
Elena Baker of Mt. Juliet and Colton Wilson of Lebanon were named to Berry College’s Fall 2021 Dean’s List.
Kendall Arnold of Lebanon and Sydney Dalton of Mt. Juliet were named to University of the Cumberlands Fall 2021 President’s List.
Caylor Bates of Mt. Juliet, Aaron Wharton of Mt. Juliet, Brittni Allison of Watertown, and Hunter Larese of Lebanon were named to University of the Cumberlands Fall 2021 Dean’s List.
Ian Banderchuk of Lebanon, Ashley Steinberger of Lebanon and John Woolson of Mt. Juliet were named to Union University’s Fall 2021 Dean’s List.
Laci Boze of Lebanon, Annelisa Williams of Lebanon and Cayla Cohen of Mt. Juliet were named to Union University’s Fall 2021 President’s List.
Mai Le of Lebanon was named to Maryland Global Campus’s Fall 2021 Dean's List.
GRADUATIONS
Abigail Solarz, a Marine Science major from Mt. Juliet graduated from Coastal Carolina University.
Deante Alexander (Mt. Juliet) graduated from Union University with a Doctor of Education in Teacher Leadership degree.
Alison Collier of Mt. Juliet graduated from Union University with a Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership degree.