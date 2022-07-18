Mt. Juliet Senior Activity Center Yard Sale will be held Saturday, July 23 from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Center at 2034 N. Mt. Juliet Rd.
Annual Dewaal Shoe Giveaway hosted by the Wilson County Salvation Army will be held Friday, July 29 from 4-6 p.m. at Mary Chaffin Church Building, 715 Lake St. (Upton Heights – The Salvation Army Church). Proof of Wilson County residency is required. This will be a drive-through event. Only one pair of shoes per school-age child. To donate or to volunteer, call John Dewaal at (615) 394-3347.
The annual School Store will be held Saturday, July 30 from 9-11 a.m. at College Hills Church, 1401 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. The church parking lot will be open at 8 a.m. Backpacks, school supplies (grades pre-k through 8) and school clothes will be available. The student and a parent or adult must attend the event to receive items.
The 23rd annual Lebanon Clowns Negro League Baseball Team Celebration will be held Sunday, July 31 at 3 p.m. at Pickett Chapel, 209 E. Market St. in Lebanon. Rev. Dr. Charlie E. McAdoo is the scheduled guest speaker. The event is sponsored by the Wilson County Black History Committee. The 11th annual Chris Price Athletic Award will be presented to 2022 Lebanon High School graduate Yarin Alexander.
The Fiddlers Grove Music Group will be held each Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in Town Hall in Fiddlers Grove to share the love of music and making music. Anyone interested in playing music is invited to attend. For information call Kevin Smith at (615) 332-1759.
“Victim to Victory” a Christ-centered, domestic violence support group, meets each Monday at 6 p.m. at the Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce, 149 Public Square in Lebanon. The group is free of charge and open to women 18 and over. The group is led by Holly T. Ashley, co-founder and executive director of Redemption. Restoration. Recovery. domestic violence services and training. For information, go to www.Redemption3.org or contact Ashley at (615) 553-4583 or by email at Holly@Redemption3.org.
The Middle Tennessee Volleyball Association is recruiting paid officials for the upcoming school season, which runs from mid-August until mid-October. Typical JV / Varsity matches pay $120. Training is provided; experience preferred but not necessary. Contact Diana Chalfant at DianaChalfant@yahoo.com or call (615) 568-5228.
