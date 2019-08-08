Many children in Wilson County look forward to the rides, games and food at the Wilson County Fair. However, many also can enter their art, crafts, sewing, baking, canning, crops and photography work in competitions at the Fair.
All county youths ages 5-18 can bring their items to the East-West Building at the Wilson County Fairgrounds to enter the competitions. Non-perishable entries can be entered on Saturday, Aug. 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Perishable entries (crops, baking, flowers) can be entered Thursday, Aug. 15 from 4 p.m.- 7 p.m.
First-place in the competitions is a blue ribbon and $12; second place is a red ribbon and $9; and third place is a white ribbon and $7.
For a full list of rules and categories go to www.wilsoncountyfair.net and click the “Youth Exhibits” tab.
Other competitions
Entries are now being accepted for the other Wilson County Fair competitions.
Go to www.wilsoncountyfair.net and click the “Competitions & Exhibits” tab for the contest rules.
Categories include arts and crafts, canning, photography, sewing, quilting, fruits and vegetables, flowers, eggs, home brewing, 4-H posters and exhibits, baking, corn bread challenge and candy.
Also included are pageants for babies 0–23 months, a Doll Parade and King of the Fair (divisions for 2-3 years and 4-6 years), Fair Princess Revue for four age groups, Fairest of the Fair (16-21 years of age), Ms. Wilson County Fair (22-59 years of age), Ms. Wilson County Senior Tennessee (60 years or older) and a Celebrating Lovely Pageant for special needs participants with categories from kindergarten to seniors.
The above categories are open only to Wilson County residents. Aug. 10 is the deadline.
Fair catalogs were distributed the week of July 15 inside the Wilson Post. Catalogs are also available at local banks, Wilson Farmers Co-Op, UT/AG Extension Office, Chamber of Commerce and the Fair Office. Check out the on-line version of our catalog on our website.
For information call the Fair office at (615) 443-2626 or go to www.wilsoncountyfair.net