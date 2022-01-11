Phase 1 of the Cedar Creek Greenway is in full construction mode with a projection the one-mile greenway along the picturesque creek will be completed in October.
The new greenway connects to Charlie Daniels Park with a pedestrian bridge over the creek and follows along the waterway to Golden Bear Gateway, connecting to both the Park Glen and Tuscan Gardens neighborhoods.
“Not only will this trail be a great amenity for area residents, but it will also help reduce vehicular trips by allowing residents from these neighborhoods to walk or bike to Charlie Daniels Park, Mt. Juliet Middle School, and other destinations along Charlie Daniels Parkway and Mt. Juliet Road,” Mt. Juliet Public Works and Engineering Deputy Director Matt White said. “Likewise, residents along Charlie Daniels Parkway and Mt. Juliet Road will be able to walk or bike to Mt. Juliet High School located on Golden Bear Gateway.”
Funded by federal money through the Federal Highway Administration, the city originally was awarded $840,256 for Phase 1.
“This ($840,256) was based on a very preliminary, planning-level cost estimate,” said White. “Once the city’s consultant completed the design process, it was determined that the original grant amount was not enough to cover the current construction estimate due to construction cost increases over time and due to unforeseen design challenges. That increased project costs.”
In 2021 the city applied additional federal grant funding and was successful. Mt. Juliet received an additional $1,273,788 in federal funding, which allowed it to move the project to the construction phase. Kentucky-based Adams Contracting won the construction bid.
Last Wednesday along the back walking trail, near the creek, Adams Contracting Project Engineer Greg Burch was on site reviewing the project. There is orange netting blocking off the construction at the creek where the pedestrian bridge will be added. Several bulldozers were on hand as well. Burch said they are currently working on the bridge abutments.
Burch said the 125-foot-long by 12-foot-wide steel bridge will be prefabricated off-site.
“It will be installed already built,” said Burch. “Along the near mile-long greenway there will be four separate wooden boardwalk segments 12- feet-wide and the rest of the trail system will be asphalt, 10-feet-wide.
The city has not yet pursued grant funding for Phase 2 of the greenway and its design and length have yet to be determined. However, the overall Master Greenway Plan map shows Phase 2 connecting all the way to Lebanon Road.
“I don’t have the total miles of future greenways or estimated amount of time to complete this master plan,” White said. “The city begins projects only when grants are awarded for those projects. The city continually applies for grants for these bike and pedestrian type projects. The city has just recently begun building greenway projects from this master plan, in the last seven years or so.”
This past summer, the first two phases of the 2.5-mile Town Center Greenway were completed along West Division Street.
Mt. Juliet Vice-Mayor and District 1 Commissioner Ray Justice has been a proponent for this greenway in his district.
“This is a project I initiated many years ago,” he said. “I’m proud we can give the people in my district and the city of Mt. Juliet a chance to experience the Cedar Creek I grew up on.”